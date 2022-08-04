Eight of the best bars in Vienna

1. Cafe Europa

Best for: A nightcap

Zollergasse, a side street in the 7th district, has blossomed with lively cafes after it was recently pedestrianised. Europa, one of the oldest and the overwhelming favourite, has modernist primary-colour seating and is so lively that residents overlooking it have been known to move their bedrooms to avoid the noise. Patrons — old teetotalers, young cocktail-swillers — all seem to know the friendly staff. Best of all, Europa stays open most nights until 5am.

2. Kaffee Alt Wien

Best for: A classic beer

This old-school, family business has smartened up since the days when cigarette smoke stained its walls brown. Today, those walls are plastered with film posters, much like a Parisian brasserie, though if you ask for a glass of French rosé, you’ll be deemed ‘fancy’. The menu is short and unpretentious, offering house reds, whites, brandy and a few beers on tap. You could do worse than a cold Schladminger lager, brewed in the mountains near Salzburg.

3. Tür 7

Best for: Inventive cocktails

Find your way to the unsigned ‘door 7’ on nondescript Buchfeldgasse and ring for entry. It sounds like a pretentious way to start the night, yet this shoebox speakeasy provides a warm welcome. While the chummy doorman hangs up your coat, the bartender will strike up a conversation and design a bespoke cocktail based on what he learns about you (I got vodka, bitters, chartreuse and Corsican Escubac). Plus, you’ll enjoy free popcorn at your velvet banquette.

4. MQ Libelle

Best for: Grand views

On the roof of the Leopold Museum, MQ Libelle is billed as a viewing platform and art venue, where a free lift will take you up to the panorama of domes and spires that make up central Vienna’s skyline. Stay for a glass of Austrian white wine at one of the outdoor tables, priced very reasonably at around €3.50 (£3). Time your visit for night, when Brigitte Kowanz’s permanent neon sculptures switch on and the whole place glows.