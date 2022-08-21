Exploring art and architecture on a walking tour through Bruges

2. Discover Flemish masters

With a history stretching back to the ninth century, there’s a strong sense of legacy in medieval Bruges. The city’s golden era saw leading Flemish artists such as Jan van Eyck and Hans Memling carve their niches here, and a variety of their work is still on display in the world-renowned Groeninge Museum. Carve out an afternoon to marvel at the impossibly vivid colours, the detailed facial expressions of the painted figures and the often religiously inspired story of the paintings, from Jan van Eyck’s vibrant Madonna with Canon Van der Paele to Gerard David’s eerie and intriguing The Judgement of Cambyses. Prefer modern art? The museum also houses a selection of paintings from the 18th- and 19th-century neo-classical and realist periods, masterpieces from Flemish Expressionism and post-war modern art.

If your appetite for history isn’t sufficiently sated, the Gruuthusemuseum, located a short amble down the street, depicts over 500 years of Bruges history through majestic tapestries, colourful stained-glass windows, elegant wooden structures, Chinese porcelain and historic lace.