Four ways to discover the UK's ancient rainforest, from Cornwall to Cumbria

Rambling through the woods at Cabilla, in the heart of Cornwall, it would be easy to assume the 80-acre forest is the same as any other in the UK. But, look a little closer, and you’ll notice an intriguing layer of complexity. Here, wisps of greyish-green lichen hang overhead, while epiphyte plants cling precariously to birch branches. Moss-speckled stones carpet the forest floor, while ferns festoon the whole scene. Flora like this, in such abundance, is a telltale sign that this is no ordinary woodland — it’s a temperate rainforest. Cloaking land in regions typically under the influence of the ocean, the high rainfall and humidity that’s special to these forests have helped a rich biodiversity to bloom in every corner, from branch to boulder. In the UK, these rare ancient forests occupy just a tiny segment of the natural landscape, and though they’re threatened, there are plenty of recovery projects underway to help protect them — such as that taking place at Cabilla.

The luxury nature retreat is located on Bodmin Moor, and it’s where landowners Merlin and Lizzie Hanbury-Tenison invite travellers to experience the land through eco-therapy, which includes forest bathing, swimming in natural pools and guided walks, as well as through hands-on forest restoration. As the modern caretakers of this primeval patch of land, they believe that engaging in restoring the land can be as cathartic as focusing explicitly on eco-therapy. Volunteers can lend a hand to their Thousand Year Project: a rewilding plan, which aims to triple the size of the forest that exists within Cabilla’s boundary. Species monitoring, oak tree planting, seeding and pruning are just some of the activities that you can get involved with — in return, there’s a wealth of knowledge to be gained about the rich biological tapestry of the temperate rainforest, from mycelial networks and soil health to the importance of lichen and insects.

How to book: Those who wish to volunteer should contact Cabilla ahead of their visit. The Elements Retreat and The Wild Calm Retreat are available to book, which includes accommodation in luxury wooden cabins and vegetarian meals. Four days, three nights from £775 pp.