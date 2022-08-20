From coast to capital: Costa Rica's three gateway destinations

San José

Best for: culture connoisseurs

Although San José is often overlooked in the mad dash to the jungle, don’t just blaze through it; Costa Rica’s capital hums with life, entrances with street art and tropical parks and punches high culturally with a hattrick of museums. To get acquainted with the country’s history, culture and cuisine, spend a day or two here to click into Costa Rica’s groove.

Kick off with a bean-to-cup brew, then dive into the madness of Mercado Central, thronging with Josefino locals buying coffee beans and, seemingly, every tropical fruit under the sun. A single museum pass gets you into the city’s trio of museums: Museo de Oro, dazzling with pre-Columbian gold, Museo del Jade, a feast of jade carvings, and Museo Nacional, delivering a serious hit of history and an enchanting butterfly atrium.

Did you know? San José was built on the coffee trade and Grano de Oro (Gold Bean) plantations still fringe the city. A coffee tax was introduced to bankroll the lavish, late 19th-century National Theater of Costa Rica, San José’s pride and joy.