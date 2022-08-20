How Kenya's stargazing safaris offer fresh perspectives for wildlife watching

First encounters

When Susan was 10 years old, in Kenya's capital Nairobi, she was given a homework task to find the Plough, the constellation sometimes called the Big Dipper. She failed. "That bothered me," she remembers.

After graduating from university, she joined an educational group called Cosmos Education, teaching astronomy across southern Africa and was later invited to Ghana to witness a total eclipse. The event was themed around African traditional sky knowledge, with presentations from across the continent. For Susan, who’d always understood astronomy as a foreign discipline, it was the first time she learned about Africa's own heritage of observing the night sky. She felt inspired to start a project providing hands-on astronomical education at home in Kenya.

Meanwhile, several thousand miles away in Dorset, Daniel 'Chu' Owen was first introduced to stargazing by the positioning of his childhood bed. Every night, he’d fall asleep staring out the window of his attic bedroom. A front-row seat to the wonders of the solar system.

Many years later, after a career working in film, Chu found himself back home in Dorset, sick with glandular fever. Looking for an activity to help him through his recovery, he bought a cheap telescope online. In a rural village with no interference from streetlights, he was soon captivated by the night sky, and began spending nights out in the garden, wrapped in a sleeping bag, studying moon craters and watching meteor showers.

Once back to full health, he transformed his newfound love for his telescope-based explorations into a functioning organisation. Operating out of his campervan, he travelled the UK, organising free stargazing events. The organisation’s name — Travelling Telescope — captured the essence of what he hoped to accomplish: taking his telescope (and knowledge) to people without such access.

In late 2013, he leapt at the opportunity to witness his first total solar eclipse, in the desert of Turkana, northern Kenya. The eclipse wasn't one for the purists. Moments before the full glorious corona was due to appear, a storm flared up. Dust, clouds and rain obscured the sky.

While the spectacle may have disappointed, it was the beginning of a new chapter for Travelling Telescope. Here, under that sky, he met Susan and, combining Susan's passion for community outreach with Chu's technical experience, they relaunched the organisation in 2015. It began with a hectic tour racing along Kenya's Indian Ocean coastline, hitting 40 schools in a month, imparting their knowledge and providing an entry point to night-sky explorations. Seven years and hundreds of schools later, Susan and Chu (now a husband-and-wife team) estimate they've given more than 300,000 students the opportunity to look through a telescope.