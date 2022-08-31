How to experience the Basque Country's best cider houses

In the Basque region of northern Spain family-run sagardotegi (cider houses) are central to community life and identity. During my visit to the town of Astigarraga, on the fringes of San Sebastián, I feel very much the odd man out — as confused by the centuries-old traditions on display as I am by the deeply bacchanalian excess of it all. Many sagardotegi are only open from January to April, following the autumn apple harvest — meaning there’s a real sense of pent-up demand among the locals.

Cider making was first documented in the Basque Country in the 11th century, and the hills cradling San Sebastián are today still scattered with jewel-green orchards, home to an almost incomprehensible 500 apple varieties. In the 15th century, the locals came up with the smart idea of replacing drinking water on board whaling ships with cheap, natural cider, and the stock of the sagardotegi soared. By the 18th century there were some 2,000 farms across the Gipuzkoa region alone. When time was called on the Atlantic whale harvest, it led to the eventual crash of this prized crop, yet the Basque Country remains a rock pool of tradition, and today, 80 sagardotegi remain defiantly open. Astigarraga, with 18 rumpled farm orchards, is still something of a cider Shangri-La.

Convention dictates that any visit to a Basque cider house should start with the txotx ritual. So, when I visit the dimly lit Petritegi Sagardotegia the following lunchtime, I’m welcomed by the reassuring sound of a chestnut barrel being unplugged to a roar from sun-drowsy drinkers. Astigarraga’s largest cider house is replete with giant walk-through barrels and gigantic recreations of medieval apple crushers. Here, the txotx ceremony is legendary — the moment the cider is released from the barrel there’s a blurring shudder as the diners stand, sample and sit back down en masse, draining hundreds of litres between them. “Cider is the same price as water here,” says Jon Torre Gurutzealde, Petritegi’s comanager, raising a glass with me. “It’s our Coca-Cola.”

My final night in Astigarraga calls for something special: Lizeaga Sagardotegia, a timber-framed cellar dating back to 1523 — and the point from which cider barrels were traditionally floated down the Urumea River on rafts en route to the Bay of Biscay. The multicourse menu here is intended to prevent rosy-cheeked cider devotees from keeling over, and, following a ramekin of baby chistorra (semi-cured sausage), the first course is a half-moon tortilla de bacalao (salt cod omelette) — a tribute to the seafarers who put San Sebastián on the map. Next comes a holy trinity of salt cod with candied peppers, an extremely bloody, charcoal-fired steak and a plate of idiazábal (a sheep’s-milk cheese), beaded quince jelly and wrinkled nuts. This is counterstyle cooking that hasn’t changed in centuries, complete with no-nonsense service.

Eventually, the food stops coming, at which point co-owner Axier Lizeaga turns to me, pointing to my empty glass. “All done?” he asks, sceptically. I might well be, for now. But the sagardoteg tradition is one that seems worth returning for. It’s not just the season-specific menu, or the sheer strangeness of the txtox spectacle. It’s the getting up and down from the table. The meeting new people. The conversation. The cider-damp shoes. The little but often.

How to do it

ToursByLocals offers the four-hour Traditional Cider House Tour from £315 for four people. Sagardoa Route, the Basque Country Cider House Association, runs cellar tastings and guided tours from €44 (£37) per person.

Three cider house dishes to try



1. Chistorra: This cousin to the beloved chorizo is fried then dressed in a pool of paprika-tinted olive oil.

2. Tortilla de bacalao: Served steaming without garnish, this Spanish omelette is rich with caramelised onions and flaked salted cod.

3. Taco de bacalao: Not a taco in the Mexican sense, but a filleted cube of salt cod, topped with a hat of fried onions and green peppers.

Published in Issue 16 (summer 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller

