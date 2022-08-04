How to spend a weekend in the Lake District

Day one



Morning

Start by taking in some of what the Lake District is best known for: its mountains and water. The Old Man of Coniston hike takes in five peaks including the Lake District’s highest point (The Old Man of Coniston) as well as Brim Fell, Dow Crag, Buck Pike and Brown Pike. It’s a circular route running for six-and-a-half miles, though it can be tweaked or shortened with some peaks cut out, or you can just focus on the Old Man of Coniston peak if a shorter hike’s preferred. It’s considered a fairly challenging route (there’s some rugged terrain and steep climbs at the beginning), but it does get easier as it goes on and comes with incredible views. All route options for this can start and finish at Low Water, which is a great swimming spot — a bonus if it’s a hot day.

Afternoon

When you’re down from the peaks, refuel and regain your energy at The Coniston Inn. This slate building is a couple of miles away from the hiking trail and overlooks Coniston Water. It’s quite a traditional pub, with a bunch of ciders and ales on tap, and food that’s ideal for after a hike (think steak and ale pie, and arrabbiata pasta). There’s a terrace for sunny days and it’s dog-friendly, too. Spend the rest of the afternoon by the water that the pub overlooks. Coniston Water has three small islands with calm waters, making it a great place for kayaking. There are tours to join, but for a more relaxing time and to go at your own place, you can hire a single- or two-seater kayak or canoe. Hires come with a brief instruction and the boats are stable enough for beginners.

Evening

Due to a lack of light pollution, the skies here can be spectacular at night. There are two designated sites in the Lake District that have been awarded with Dark Sky Discovery status, so on your first night, do the 30-minute drive from Coniston to Allan Bank in Grasmere. The Grade II listed building is a Dark Sky Discovery Site with free overnight parking. There are meteor showers throughout the year to look out for, but the Milky Way is always visible in the right conditions from here. The seven main stars in the Orion constellation are visible in the winter months, too. Bring layers, hot drinks, binoculars and settle in for the night. And for when hunger sets in, Grasmere has a number of pubs, restaurants and cafes to choose from, ranging between quick bites and two AA rosette fine dining.