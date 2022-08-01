How to spend two weeks in Quintana Roo on Mexico’s Caribbean coast

Days three and four: Isla Mujeres

If mooching around on a moped is your kind of holiday activity, spend a languid couple of days in Isla Mujeres — a small, tropical island less than 10 miles and just a 20-minute ferry ride off the coast of Cancún.

Start your time here with a wander to the main street, Avenida Juarez, where Moto Rent Angel will equip you with a two-wheeled ride for the duration of your stay. One with an engine is advised if you want to explore the island’s plethora of pristine beaches, including the renowned Playa Norte and the lesser-known Playa Paraiso, but bicycles are also available. Stop at the local lookout near The Lighthouse at Punta Sur on your first evening for a foot-long frozen cocktail and a mesmerising Mexican vista, before sauntering back near the main street to sample the food at Tres Mentiras Boutique Rooms. Authentic Mexican tacos and beer on tap tends to draw a fair crowd, so try to arrive before the rush.

For an adrenaline-filled underwater experience in the Caribbean Sea, otherworldly snorkelling excursions with whale sharks run from mid-May to mid-September. Isla Mujeres has made a name for itself in recent years when it comes to sighting these giant fish, but tours depart from the island of Holbox, too. There are two main ferry companies offering crossings to Holbox every half an hour from the port in Chiquila, and you may enjoy a performance from the crew, who know a mariachi song or two.

Where to stay: Planet Hollywood Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, where you can enjoy a number of imaginative and immersive themed experiences.