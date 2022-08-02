How to visit furanchos, Galicia's intriguing unofficial restaurants

Over time, the furanchos — also known as loureiros (named after the laurel or bay tree) — have found themselves at the heart of a thriving underground food scene. They became so popular that in 2012, under pressure from mainstream restaurants losing out on weekend custom, the government imposed a number of rules to regulate how and what they could sell. Furanchos can only open for a maximum of three months of the year, between 1 December and 30 June, and can only serve up to five dishes, selected from a pre-approved government list of 10. They’re only permitted to sell their own wine (no water or coffee), which must be made from local grape varieties.



At Chipirón, the eponymous dish of baby squid is served with boiled potatoes and crispy fried garlic, and arrives first. The squid is pink and glistening with oil. It’s soft in the middle, with a light crunch from the charred tentacles coated in sizzled garlic. The pork loin follows, coated in a lightly spiced marinade of garlic and paprika. It’s cooked to perfection.



As I’m savouring my meal, I’m interrupted by a fellow diner. “Where are you from?” a man shouts from his table. I tell him I’m from England, but that I grew up in the south of Spain, and ask whether many foreigners come here. By now everyone in the room is listening in, and they shake their heads in unison. “There was a couple from Catalonia the other week,” the man says.