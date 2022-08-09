Is this London’s most exciting new district? The inside guide to Battersea Power Station

Neighbourhood digs: what to do in Battersea

Lively SW11 has become one of London’s most happening corners, with plenty for those looking to escape the capital’s frenetic heart, from leafy parks to eclectic art centres.

Go here

With a boating lake, children’s zoo, Go Ape, art gallery and various manicured gardens, Battersea Park is a day out in its own right. Even if you pass through for a stroll, it makes a worthwhile detour from Battersea’s busy town centre and the stretch beside the Thames — where you’ll find London’s Buddhist Peace Pagoda — is especially lovely, with views across the river to Chelsea, and the ornate Albert Bridge in between. Stick around for the evening, when a sourdough pizza and live music at the park’s Pear Tree Cafe are in order.

Do this

Check out the listings at Battersea Arts Centre, housed within the grand Victorian former town hall. Its busy programme runs the full gamut of performing arts, from spoken-word events and contemporary dance to indie gigs and Proms concerts. You might find well-known comedians and playwrights trying out new material here, too. It’s excellent value for money, with many events priced as ‘pay what you can’ — try and catch a performance in the Grand Hall, a vast, atmospheric space with barrel-vaulted ceiling, restored in 2018.

Eat here

Set amidst the glassy new high-rise of Nine Elms, Oxeye is the delicious brainchild of Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Sven-Hanson Britt. The ever-changing tasting menu takes its cue from the restaurant’s partner farm in Derbyshire, and highlights the very best of pickled, foraged and reared produce, with dishes that might include chargrilled swede consommé or Portland sheep with seaweed and turnip. Alternatively, call into Bar Rex, the adjacent wine bar, for British wines and small plates.

Drink here

If you fancy a trip to the arcade with your pint, head to The Four Thieves — a rambling pub-cum-games room just a short stroll from Clapham Junction station. Take your pick of the cocktails or craft beers, before trying your hand at some of the retro-themed games on offer, from dance mats and gopher racing golf to table hockey and even virtual reality gaming. Karaoke, pub quizzes and bottomless brunches are all firm fixtures on the calendar, too.

Stay here

Design gurus, take note — the UK’s first branch of art’otel is opening on Battersea Power Station’s Electric Boulevard this autumn, bringing its bold colour palettes and quirky design to the capital. Spanish designer Jaime Hayon is behind the design of the 164-room hotel, which will also host an art gallery, four restaurants and bars, and a rooftop pool, all just moments from the site’s shops, bars and restaurants.

Top tip

Tired of the tube? Hop on a River Bus from Battersea Power Station to go in and out of central London — and see the sights along the way. Services downstream run as far as Greenwich, stopping at the London Eye, Westminster and the Tower of London en route. tfl.gov.uk

Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

