Seven of the best cookery classes in Spain

3. Avant-garde cooking, San Sebastián

Known for its professional cooking courses, the Basque Culinary Center in San Sebastián has produced some of the world’s most exciting chefs, including Santiago Lastra, who went on to open Michelin-starred restaurant Kol in London. But it’s not just for top chefs of the future — the school also runs the BCC Culinary Club, a summer programme for home cooks who are serious about food. Courses range from weekends to full weeks — among the former is Avant-Garde in Two Days, which will teach you modern cookery techniques such as making foams and spheres using liquid nitrogen. Price: €245 (£204) for two days, excluding accommodation.

4. Michelin inspiration, Barcelona

Catalonia has led the way in earning Spain a place on the world gastronomy map. In the Catalan capital, Barcelona, keen cooks can learn the tricks of the trade at Sabores Taller de Cocina cookery school, recreating plates served at some of Spain’s most renowned Michelin-starred restaurants, past and present. The afternoon course will show you how to make dishes including a banana and cacao dessert from ABaC, Barcelona, and El Bulli’s deconstructed tortilla. Price: €55 (£46) for 2.5 hours.

5. Local favourites, Sanlúcar de Barrameda

The fact it’s Spanish Capital of Gastronomy for 2022 is reason enough to head to the city of Sanlúcar de Barrameda, on the edge of Doñana National Park on the southwest coast. But if tasting your way around the pretty town isn’t enough, you can also immerse yourself in preparing local specialities. Espacio DécimoArtes’ small-group cooking experience starts at the Mercado de Abastos market, where the chef will seek out the day’s best produce and design a menu based around it. Price: €30 (£25) for five hours, including wine and beer.