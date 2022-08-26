The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The best treehouses across the UK for 2022
Highlands Treehouse
Humans sheltered in trees for thousands of years, using the dense treetops and branches as a shelter from animals and enemies. But now, we also often see treehouses as an adventurous way of travelling — as it means we’re so heavily surrounded by nature. Often found without many neighbours, treehouses call out to travellers who are looking for more seclusion and somewhere unique to stay. Treehouses allow a chance to explore the UK from a different angle, high in the trees, and they’re often associated with higher levels of sustainability and self-sufficiency. Here, we round up some of the best treehouses to escape to, from small cabins built in trees on the edge of a farmyard to contemporary and luxury glass houses immersed in the treetops.
1. Highlands Treehouse, Highlands, Scotland
Perched 13 feet above ground in a Scottish woodland of silver birch and alder branches, this contemporary Highlands treehouse comes with views over a wild sea loch. It sleeps two to three people, and has floor-to-ceiling windows that really immerse you in the incredible surroundings of Beinn Dearg and Loch Broom. The area is great for hikes, mountain biking and exploring the sea, while the treehouse has underfloor heating for when you return. It’s a 15-minute drive away from the pretty village of Ullapool. From £114 per night.
The Enchanted Faraway tree.
2. The Enchanted Faraway Tree, Kent, England
While there are some other interesting places to stay on the site, this one feels entirely secluded with a gate taking you into a private garden. The treehouse here gives beautiful views, but it’s the bed that really takes things centre stage. A domed glass ceiling looms above it, while the circular bed feels truly perched on top of a tree trunk. Building fires is almost a necessity here — the stove is fuelled by burning logs, as is the hot tub and garden barbecue. Despite being amid swathes of Kentish countryside, this hideaway is only just over three miles away from Canterbury (there’s a bus that’ll get you there in 20 minutes). From £450 for two nights.
3. Sky Den, Northumberland, England
In the heart of Kielder Water, the Sky Den was built by William Hardie Designs, with every detail considered to make the most out of the small space. The house centres around a square living space, while a circular iron viewpoint contains a wood-burning stove. The triangular loft space, meanwhile, takes the centre stage, with the walls and roof opening up to provide uninterrupted views of the stars. Some of the UK’s darkest skies are above, while the house is surrounded by Europe’s largest working forest. From £215 per night.
4. The Nest, Into the Woods, Isle of Wight, England
While there’s a larger treehouse on the same site sleeping up to six people, the newly built Nest (sleeping two) has a real cosy and peaceful feel. Its hand-built with smooth timber designs and overlooks the surrounding farmland. A living room is heated by a wood burner and stairs lead up to a mezzanine deck, just large enough for the king-size bed within. Outside on a balcony, there’s a firepit for barbecues, with the decking carved around the trees. From £300 for two nights.
5. Higgledy Tree House, Sussex, England
Ten miles from Brighton, in the South Downs, and part of Blackberry Wood camping ground (where there’s also an old helicopter and fire engine to call home for the night), Higgledy Tree House is beautifully wonky. The timber work is incredible in this two-storey house built around a tree. There’s an outdoor terrace with hanging chairs and a barbecue. Inside, there’s a double bed and a loft bed (which can sleep up to three children, but do ask when booking), a wood-burning stove, a nook with a window seat and a shower in a copper-hammered cylindrical room. Trees surround this property, while squirrels scurry across the roof. From £170 per night (two night minimum).
Living Room Treehouse.
6. Living Room Treehouse, Powys, Wales
Head to the mountains near Powys and you’ll find six treehouses hidden within a valley here, not too far from Snowdonia National Park. Spiral wooden staircases and wobbly bridges connect the forest ground to these treetop houses, built from timber, with wood-burning stoves in each to heat the spring-water shower, and a hot plate to cook on. While being beautifully designed, this treehouse is fairly remote and stripped back. Though there are great options for walking, kitesurfing and mountain biking nearby. From £379 for two nights.
7. Atlantic Treehouse, Devon, England
A teeny-tiny one, the Atlantic Treehouse is six metres high, with a tree growing right through the middle of it. The rest of the decor is super light and quite stripped back, allowing the trunk to take centre stage. Inside, there’s some basic amenities and a double bed, with beanbags, too, for watching the stars at night under the glass roof. There’s also a terrace with a barbecue and outdoor shower. The treehouse is in the back garden of a campsite where there’s also a farm shop, eco pods (built with surfers in mind) and a path leading down to Bude Beach. From £375 for three nights.
8. Burrenmore Nest, Castlerock, Northern Ireland
This forest retreat opened its doors just last year in a bid to provide more accommodation for staycations. Surrounded by 82 hectares of forest, the four elevated treetop lodges, perched on stilts, have floor-to-ceiling windows that make you feel entirely immersed in the trees. The lodges come with private whirlpool baths, which are based on the forest floor and have their sides beautifully covered in moss. Each treehouse has a firepit, barbecue and king-size bed. There are also a series of walks and cycle trails nearby for exploring the National Trust estate. From £225 per night (two night minimum).