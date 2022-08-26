The UK’s best treehouse stays for 2022

3. Sky Den, Northumberland, England

In the heart of Kielder Water, the Sky Den was built by William Hardie Designs, with every detail considered to make the most out of the small space. The house centres around a square living space, while a circular iron viewpoint contains a wood-burning stove. The triangular loft space, meanwhile, takes the centre stage, with the walls and roof opening up to provide uninterrupted views of the stars. Some of the UK’s darkest skies are above, while the house is surrounded by Europe’s largest working forest. From £215 per night.

4. The Nest, Into the Woods, Isle of Wight, England

While there’s a larger treehouse on the same site sleeping up to six people, the newly built Nest (sleeping two) has a real cosy and peaceful feel. Its hand-built with smooth timber designs and overlooks the surrounding farmland. A living room is heated by a wood burner and stairs lead up to a mezzanine deck, just large enough for the king-size bed within. Outside on a balcony, there’s a firepit for barbecues, with the decking carved around the trees. From £300 for two nights.