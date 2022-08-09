Tips for your next wildlife spotting trip

The golden rule of looking for wildlife is to be alert for anything moving, whether it’s high in the sky or at the base of a tree. Many of Britain’s bird and mammal species are well camouflaged, so it’s only when they move that you might spot them. Look for subtle differences in the familar, too: if there’s a field you know well, and there’s something odd or different about it, check it out with your binoculars. That stone you haven’t seen before could be a sleeping fox or deer.

1. Explore woodlands at dusk

Wildlife is often hard to spot in woodlands — it could be high in the canopy, or hidden by foliage. Yet, as many species that live in these habitats — including beavers, otters, bats and owls — are crepuscular, visiting at dawn or, better still, dusk can increase your chances. Look for trails in the grass that deer or badgers might use, then find a hide where you can quietly sit. Binoculars with a high optical performance and wide field of view, such as Swarovski Optik’s CL Companion, will help you zoom in on the details, enhancing your viewing experience.