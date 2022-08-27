Where to travel in September: five of the best destinations

Is there a better month to feel a surge of travel spirit than September? As the summer holiday crush eases, Europe gets back to business as cultural capitals launch their new season of arts programmes, taking in opera, ballet, art exhibitions and more. Harvest time brings a bevy of the continent’s stellar produce to restaurant tables, from young wines to olives, Greek figs, British apples, Spanish almonds and so much more.

The change of season signals new beginnings and new adventures — perhaps a trip where you can try something to improve your skills or a hobby, or just to indulge some creative curiosity. From mindfulness courses to cookery classes, more purposeful travel can resume once the summer beach season is over. Always wanted to take a photography-focused trip? Now’s the time to capture crisp mornings, amber sunsets and fiery autumn foliage, although there’s still plenty of sun gracing Europe’s favourite travel spots, too.

Further afield, there are some stellar wildlife spectacles to see, from the big game that gather around dry-season watering holes in Africa to turtle spotting in Costa Rica, or watching humpback whales, blue whales and pods of orcas patrolling for sea lions along California’s coast. Here’s our pick of destinations for travel in September…