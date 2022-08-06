Why New York's Nomad neighbourhood is the city's latest hotel hotspot

For a city that supposedly never sleeps, New York seems to be very keen on hotels: more than 9,000 new rooms are expected to be added this year alone. And with 56.4 million visitors set to arrive in 2022 — 85% of 2019 levels — the bedroom boom couldn’t come at a better time.

Manhattan’s NoMad, in particular, is the district with the most activity. Having emerged from its late-20th-century doldrums, the region North of Madison Square Park — bordered by Lexington Avenue, 6th Avenue, 30th Street and 25th Street — gained a reputation as one of the city’s most up-and-coming areas after the opening of the Ace Hotel in 2009 and the NoMad Hotel in 2012. If further proof was needed, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos splurged $80m (£65m) on several apartments atop a 24-storey tower on Fifth Avenue in 2019, confirming it as one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in town.

And now NoMad is set to further bolster its reputation with a string of new hotels. The Johnston Building, constructed in 1903, has now become The Ned Nomad, a sister property to the stylish London hotel and members’ club. The 250-room Ritz-Carlton New York, Nomad followed in July at a cost of $500m (£410m) while the Le Méridien New York, Fifth Avenue is set to open in August.