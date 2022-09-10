10 of the UK’s best free museums for October half-term and beyond

It’s no secret that family days out can often end up being rather expensive: transport and entry fees can easily hit £100, and that’s before you’ve even thought about food, drink and the inevitable wallet-hammering at the gift shop. Many of the UK’s best museums don’t cost a thing, however, so pack a picnic and head for one of the following free museums for some fantastic family bonding time. Many have rooms or outdoor spaces where you can eat your own food, too. While still free, some museums require advance online booking, so check before you travel.

1. The Royal Armouries, Leeds

Best for: ages seven-plus

Focusing on how combat has shaped society, art and culture through the ages, the Royal Armouries is always an intriguing visit, but add live events and reconstructions (including thrilling samurai demonstrations) and you have a truly epic day out. The 70,000-strong collection of arms and armour covers five floors of galleries surrounding a magnificent atrium, and also includes the world’s largest animal armour: 16th-century elephant armour and tusk swords from the Indian subcontinent.

2. National Science and Media Museum, Bradford

Best for: ages eight-plus

Exploring how image and sound technologies have transformed our lives over the past century, this museum includes the Wonderlab with its with live experiments, an Animation Gallery with original models, artwork and hands-on activities, and also hosts free school-holiday events. A highlight is the Pictureville Cinema, with three screens including an immersive IMAX showing science, nature and environmental films. Make time for the Life Online exhibition, too, which explores how the internet has shaped our world.

3. British Museum, London

Best for: ages three-plus

Eight million items relating to human history, art and culture – and that’s just the permanent collection. A must-see on any trip to the capital, the British Museum is an iconic venue, but if its scale makes it sound daunting with younger kids, pick up one of themed backpacks (which include a version for under-fivess) or ask about the Museum Mission family challenge across the galleries. Highlights are many, but the Rosetta Stone (the key that unlocked the Egyptian hieroglyphs) and the Tree of Life (made in 2004 from decommissioned weapons from Mozambique) are top sights.

4. Big Pit National Coal Museum, South Wales

Best for: ages 10-plus

Once a working coal mine, this fascinating venue north of Pontypool thrills children and adults alike with its subterranean tours, which allow them to don helmets and cap lamps for a guided stroll around the old tunnels, set 90m below ground. Head on to the former pithead baths for an exhibition that sheds a stark light on the difficulties and sacrifices endured in extracting coal from the earth.