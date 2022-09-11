A beginner’s guide to American whiskey

So, dear bartender, what delightful drop are we using to remove the light from my glass this time?

American whiskey — the ultimate frontier spirit. It courses deep through America’s veins and percolates through its past — right back to the first settlers and the Founding Fathers.

Tell you what, before telling us what it tastes like, why don’t you put it into some sort of historical and social context?

Pleasure. Not long after the first Europeans tossed their toe-rope on US shores, they fired up their stills and began making whiskey, using the abundant rye that grew around them. Fuelling settlers’ Western wanderlust, it was initially madcap moonshine with names like Skull Bender, Panther Piss and Snake Head — which featured a dead snake head in the barrel. Things improved, however, when George Washington, America’s first president, tightened up production techniques. He had quite the weakness for whiskey and, after serving two terms in the White House, built a distinguished distillery at his home in Mount Vernon.

That seems a far cry from America’s two most recent presidents — both of whom are teetotallers.

Indeed. In fact, Donald Trump didn’t do domestic whisky distillers any favours in 2018 when he slapped big tariffs on imports of steel and aluminium. In retaliation, the UK whacked a damaging 25% duty on US whiskey. Thankfully, both sides saw sense, and in June, the tariffs were lifted, making US whiskey a good deal cheaper, as of June.

Phew. So what’s it all about then?

US whiskey encompasses several different styles, nearly all distinguished by the ‘mash’ (the combination of grains used in the distillers’ recipe, be it malted barley, rye, wheat or corn). While malted barley helps fuel fermentation, rye (dry and spicy) and wheat (nutty yet nuanced) are flavour grains that keep their characteristics throughout the production process. Each distillery also has its own type of heavily guarded propriety yeast that hugely influences the flavour of the final spirit. Maturation is a major factor, too — this encompasses the strength of the spirit as it enters the oak barrels, the length of time it stays in there and both the temperature and location of the warehouse where it’s stored.

What are the different styles?

Bourbon is the most prevalent. It can be made anywhere in America but its mash must contain at least 51% corn — which, along with the ageing process, delivers sweetness. Distilled to a maximum of 80% abv and aged in fresh, charred oak barrels at no more than 62.5% abv, Bourbon can comprise different aged whiskies, but the age statement refers to the youngest in the bottle.

There’s been a resurgence in rye whiskey in recent years. With a mash bill consisting of at least 51% rye, it’s traditionally bolder and spicier than bourbon and an authentic choice for classic cocktails such as the sazerac and the manhattan.

Meanwhile, corn whiskey (which must have a mash containing at least 80% corn) harks back to the historic hooch enjoyed by true rootin’-tootin’, cow-poking, beaver-trapping, tobacco-chewing cowboys. Chewy and sweet, modern versions are more than mere moonshine, however — and increasingly popular among bartenders.

Got it. So, what’s Jack Daniel’s?

It’s a Tennessee whiskey — which distinguishes itself from bourbon by being filtered through charcoal, plus it must be made in Tennessee. ‘Jack’ is by far the world’s biggest-selling US whiskey, but look beyond it and you’ll discover some quality classics alongside some awesome expressions from a thriving Stateside craft distilling scene.