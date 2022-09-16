Antarctica: an expert's guide to making the most of your time

Towering icebergs, screeching penguins, majestic whales breaking the surface of the ocean: these are just a few of the thrilling natural phenomena that await you in Antarctica. With its otherworldly landscapes and magnificent wildlife colonies — sometimes hectic, at other times silent and serene — it has carved out a position as one of the world’s most charismatic wilderness destinations.

Remote though it is, Antarctica isn’t out of reach, even if you only have ten days or so to play with. There are several ways to get there, including the express option: booking a fly-in cruise on a small expedition ship, where slick logistics ensure not a minute is wasted. Francesco Contini, a polar tourism expert with boutique Antarctic expedition company Antarctica21, talks us through some of the key details that will enable travellers to make the most of their expedition experience.

What would your first piece of advice be to someone looking to plan an Antarctic expedition?

Firstly, it's key to consider your initial travel options. There are only two ways to cross the Drake Passage: sailing (a four-day round trip that, in stormy weather, is the stuff of folklore), or flying, which takes just two hours and gets you to your ship well-rested and in good shape. As a result, I’d always encourage tight-for-time travellers to consider fly-in cruises over ocean-only voyages. It’s a matter of both comfort and time efficiency, in my opinion.