Europe’s best beer cities: seven destinations to explore in 2022 and beyond

1. Brussels

Where ever you go in Belgium, you’re never far away from beautiful beer — but, it’s perhaps Brussels, more than anywhere else, that best showcases the flavour, reverence, tradition and variety of Belgian brewing.

Check out some of the classic traditional beer cafes and estimanets (small bistros) such as Poechenellekelder, an iconic alehouse within tinkle distance of the Mannekin Pis and the handsome, historic and ornate Café Mort Subite (‘Café Sudden death’) with its extensive beer list and traditional beer snacks.

For more contemporary Belgian beer, head to the taprooms of both the Brussels Beer Project and Brasserie de la Senne or Moeder Lambic, a hipster hangout with an eclectic menu and switched-on staff.

Where to start: Connoisseurs flock to Cantillon, the legendary producer of Lambic — beer fermented with wild, airborne yeast. Just a short walk from Brussels Midi station, yet a million miles away from most breweries you’ll visit, this brewery-cum-working museum is a terrific, tumbledown time warp with big frothing oak barrels lining its crumbling walls.

2. Cologne

The west German city’s chief appeal to beer-lovers is its status as the birthplace of kölsch, a delicate golden beer that’s brewed like an ale yet matured like a lager, in cold conditions.

It’s served by notoriously grumpy, apron-clad waiters (köbes) in small, session-friendly 20cl glasses called ‘stanges’, which keep the beer fresh and encourage the convivial buying of rounds.

You simply can’t drink alone in the city’s famous brewpubs, where, surrounded by every stratum of stangen-swigging society, strangers buy you beers. It’s easy to understand why Karl Marx deemed Cologne immune to revolution — the workers, he said, drank too much beer with their bosses.

Fruity like a golden ale with the parch-slaying prowess of a Pilsner, brisk and convivial, the beer embodies the city’s unique beer-drinking culture and the local philosophy: a relaxed way of being, a shoulder-shrugging acceptance that et hätt noch immer jot jejange (‘it will be alright in the end’).

Where to start: Braurei zur Malzmühle, a traditional, lively brewhouse in the Haymarket area, makes a cracking kölsch and plenty of pork dishes to soak it all up with.