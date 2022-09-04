Exploring Pantelleria, where Italy meets North Africa

“My nonno told me he could see the camels in Tunisia when he was younger,” says Salvatore Murana. I’ve come to meet Pantelleria’s wine king up here on the Mueggen plateau, but Salvatore doesn’t want to talk about maceration or varietals; he wants to deliver a eulogy to his beloved island, which bobs in the Mediterranean between Sicily and Tunisia.

He claims this is the navel of the world, and while that might not be scientifically verifiable, what’s certain is that Pantelleria is a place where Europe meets Africa. Closer to Tunisia than Sicily — 37 miles and 62 respectively — this volcanic island, known as the ‘black pearl of the Mediterranean’ for its inky cliffs, has long been multicultural thanks to its strategic location. Colonised by the Carthaginians, Romans, Vandals, Byzantines, Arabs, Normans and Spanish, before becoming part of Italy, Pantelleria’s culture is as stratified as its volcanic layers.

The Arabs of North Africa, who ruled from the 8th to the 12th century, left the biggest imprint. Even today, the dialect is a mix of Sicilian and Arabic. Village names — Khamma, Gadir, Bukkuram — have an Arabic twang, while the traditional house is the square and squat dammuso with a white-domed roof, brought over from North Africa.

“Our terracing [of the cliffs] is from Arab culture,” says Salvatore. “The canalisation of water is Arabic. Our language…” he looks around. “I live to breathe this land. I love talking about it.” Even Salvatore’s vines are of Arabic origin. Pantelleria’s Zibibbo wine and caramelly Passito dessert wine are made from the Moscato d’Alessandria grape, thought to have originated in Egypt or Tunisia. The islanders have earned UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage status for the way they plant them: low, in hollowed-out earth, to protect them from the winds that whip the island. Winemaking isn’t the only thing that’s done differently.