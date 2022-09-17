Five relaxing experiences in Trentino and South Tyrol, Italy’s adventure capital

A succession of saw-toothed, razor-sharp peaks, the Dolomites are the showpiece of Trentino and South Tyrol. The Italian Alps’ most iconic sub-range is a playground for year-round adventure, set against a backdrop so beautiful UNESCO named it a World Heritage Site in 2009. With the acknowledgement came national and international attention — so much so that, in recent years, local authorities have trialled measures to regulate the peak-season stream of day-trippers to favourites like the Sella Pass and Lake Braises.

The good news is that, for travellers willing to get off the tourist trail, there's a whole different side of Trentino and South Tyrol to explore — one that encourages discovering the region's lesser-known corners and culture at a slower beat.

1. Forage for a local feast

Autumn is mushroom-hunting season, when you’ll find porcini, chanterelles and honey mushrooms sprouting near trees and among the fallen leaves and bushes. One of the easiest wooded areas to access is Val di Fiemme, where a trail takes mushroom-hunters through meadows, over bridges and past waterfalls (visit the local tourist offices to get foraging advice and local permits). If you’d prefer to let the experts lead the way, go mushrooming in the summer with a guide in Val di Sole, learning how to carefully (and safely) forage in the forest before cooking up your finds in a classic, creamy risotto.