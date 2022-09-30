Five things to know about Bajan food and drink

As the Caribbean’s biggest celebration of food, the annual Food and Rum Festival could only happen in one place: Barbados, the culinary capital of the West Indies. A time to ‘lime’ — the Barbadian word for partying and having a good time — this four-day gala showcases Bajan produce and gastronomy through the creations of local and international chefs, from street fare to upscale gastronomy. Get ready for it with this round-up of some of the country's best dishes, ingredients, eateries and beloved foodie traditions.

1. The home of rum

Widely considered the birthplace of rum, no visit to Barbados is complete without having sampled the beloved spirit — as well as the ubiquitous rum punch, made from the perfect mix of rum, lime juice, sugar cane syrup, a splash of Angostura bitters and a scrape of nutmeg. Learn about the history of the country's oldest export at Mount Gay Distilleries, founded in 1703 and believed to produce the oldest rum in the world, or get an insight into rum production at one of three other active distilleries, Foursquare, West Indies Rum Distillery and St Nicholas Abbey. For something more casual, join a tour of the island’s brightly painted rum shacks.