Going for gold: the ultimate Californian road trip through Tuolumne County

This pocket of California marries Gold Rush towns, stirring High Sierra landscapes and some of Yosemite National Park’s most underrated pockets. Adventurous travellers will be sated with hikes through mountain-clad meadows, while history buffs will enjoy being whisked back to the Old West. The best way to unpack the region is on a road trip: trailheads to mirror-clear alpine lakes unfurl along pine-studded highways, which tail off into quaint mountain outposts. Follow this 10-day itinerary to discover the best of Tuolumne County from the road.

Day one

Groveland

Make your base in Gold Rush town Groveland, which springs from the pines along Highway 120. It’s the perfect primer for the Old West history to come: prospectors struck gold here in the mid-19th century and the main street seems to have been plucked from a Western film, with its classic false-front architecture and faded swinging signs. Make time for a sundowner at Iron Door Saloon; the storied watering hole is said to be the oldest of its kind in the state. History also awaits at the Groveland Hotel, which was built in 1849.

Days two–three

Offbeat Yosemite — Tuolumne Grove and Hetch Hetchy Reservoir

Tuolumne County lays claim to a great swathe of Yosemite National Park. Beyond county borders, headliners like El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall draw crowds to Yosemite Valley — but there’s a rawer, quieter beauty in Tuolumne. Push east from Groveland along Highway 120, then north on Tioga Road, and you’ll reach the Tuolumne Grove trailhead. The 2.5-mile round-trip route beats a path through firs and pines to a copse of cloud-scraping sequoias. Spend ample time in the park’s Hetch Hetchy Valley area, an hour’s drive north. Here, granite peaks thrust skyward around a vast reservoir and paths snake through rugged terrain. Wapama Falls — a soaring cascade reached via a five-mile round-trip hike — is the star act. Ease back west down Evergreen Road and along Highway 120 each night, checking in at Evergreen Lodge, rustic log cabin-style huts.