Highlights of Louisiana's cuisine, according to local chefs

Jeremy Langlois

Chef, Latil’s Landing Restaurant at Houmas House Plantation and Gardens

Describe your cooking style.

I think Louisiana is the greatest recognisable cuisine in the US. My cooking style focuses on balancing the great classics of the region with my own creative spin. I want to honour historical Creole and Cajun food, which comes from the people of the swamps, living off the land and cooking anything they could get their hands on — alligators, squirrels etc. It’s the humble food of the region.

What’s been the highlight of your career?

If I could go back and tell young Jeremy he’d travel the world and eat in the world’s best restaurants, all through cooking, I would never have believed it. It’s been an incredible journey since I started cooking in 1995–especially when Esquire named us one of the best new restaurants in the US back in 2005.

Do you have a favourite place for eating out?

Outside the French quarter in New Orleans, there’s a beautiful property, Antoine’s, that’s nearly 200 years old and serves Cajun and Creole dishes. For fine dining, head to Restaurant R’evolution. But when you just need a pit-stop feed, gas stations sell delicious boudin — a classic dish of sausage, rice and herbs — especially around the Lake Charles area.

What’s the one ingredient you can’t live without?

Pork. It’s such an important part of our cuisine — we put it in everything; stews, sauces and broths. We like to smother everything in bacon. We also have a type of sausage, andouille, which is a bit like chorizo and makes everything taste good.

Do you have a guilty pleasure?

It has to be Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. I’ve got quite the sweet tooth. houmashouse.com