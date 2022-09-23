How art and ancient history collide on a hike through Deal, Dover and Folkestone

“All this was just a lunar landscape when it was first laid out,” volunteer Grant Hazlehurst tells me, casting his hand across an expanse of flower-dotted grassland. Thirty-one species of plant were originally sown on the spoil; more than 200 now thrive here in the sea air. “We get some incredible bird and insect life, too. This is often the first place new arrivals from overseas make landfall. Two years ago, I found a wasp that was completely new to the UK.” As he talks, bugs hop in the meadow grass around him.



I walk on, tracing the shoreline towards Folkestone. The sky is an intense, cloudless blue. I pass no one until I stumble across a stony and remote nudist beach, where like any awkward, middle-aged man, I develop a sudden but concerted fascination with the horizon. Eventually, I zigzag back up to the clifftop through cool, mossy woodland. The town is still an hour away, but a row of affluent homes — hydrangeas in the gardens, cats on the windowsills — leads me to the Battle of Britain Memorial.



It makes for a humbling stop. The memorial commemorates the young Allied aircrews who spent the summer and early autumn of 1940 wrestling extraordinary odds to turn the tide of the Second World War, busying the skies above the Channel with nip-and-tuck dogfights. Hundreds of them lost their lives. Designed in the shape of a Spitfire wing, the visitor centre opens onto a large outdoor area overlooking the sea. Facing the waves is a huge statue of a cross-legged pilot in a sheepskin flying jacket.



The figure stares out towards Europe with an expression that’s hard to read. A man praying for the safe passage of his friends, perhaps. It feels poignant in multiple ways, not least when your mind turns — as it does on this coastline — to the men, women and children who now risk everything crossing the Strait of Dover on often ill-fated journeys of their own, in search of better lives.