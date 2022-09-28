How to plan an autumn road trip through France’s Dordogne Valley

3. Les Jardins de Marqueyssac

If nature is to thank for the caves, then the Jardins de Marqueyssac are all down to human creativity. At the Jardins Suspendus (‘overhanging gardens’) of Marqueyssac, there are an incredible 150,000 boxwoods hand-clipped into myriad domes and spheres set in the grounds of a small 19th-century chateau. The rest of the gardens are enchanting, too, with all paths leading to the belvedere, which has an incredible view of the Dordogne Valley from its 630ft-high balcony. Time your visit with one of the evening events, which sees the topiary illuminated by candlelight.

4. Sarlat-la-Canéda

A short drive away — at the heart of the Dordogne — is the medieval town of Sarlat-la-Canéda, where superb markets are held each week on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Food-lovers will revel in the local produce available; in autumn, this means walnuts in all their glory, such as gateaux de noix (walnut cakes) and fragrant bottles of walnut oil. Toasted chestnuts are another highlight, as well as the voluminous pumpkins and other fresh vegetables. On Saturdays, crafts, brocante (second-hand goods) and clothes are also on offer.

5. Rocamadour

Trace the Dordogne east to the awe-inspiring pilgrimage site of Rocamadour, whose tiny houses and monastic buildings are pinned to a cliff overlooking the River Alzou, a tributary of the Dordogne. The stone and half-timbered houses, steep lanes and dramatic geography make it a true sight to behold, and a spiritual one, too; follow in the footsteps of pilgrims and visit the Chapelle Notre-Dame and its statue of the Black Madonna. For the best view, drive or walk to the other side of the gorge to see the village in panorama.

6. Martel

Call in to the heart of the Lot department’s walnut trail. This is the place to pick up some of the region’s nuttiest produce, from walnut breads to walnut wine. Don’t leave without a visit to the Moulin Castagné walnut mill, where a huge stone millwheel trundles around its base, crushing the nuts from the family’s estate for oil. In nearby Souillac, the Distillerie Louis Roque makes a delectable walnut liqueur called La Vieille Noix, as well as its celebrated plum aperitif La Vieille Prune.

Did you know?

Walnuts are harvested in October and it’s done tree by tree; a clamp is attached around the trunk and attached to a tractor, which revs its engine on full throttle to shake the tree and release the nuts.