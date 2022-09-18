On the trail of true barbecue in North Carolina

"This is Southern livin'," says Melvin Simmons, sprawling out in a booth at his restaurant in Durham, North Carolina. He’s helmed Backyard BBQ Pit for over 16 years, serving up barbecue sandwiches, ribs, oxtails, smoked chicken, ranging in quantity from a single serving to a few pounds to take home — because in North Carolina the question isn’t just what you want to eat, but how much.



It’s a little after noon, and hungry customers are already queueing out the door. This restaurant is legendary, and Melvin is one of the state’s few remaining pitmasters serving up old-school, wood-cooked barbecue. In the US, barbecue varieties are what fine wines, beers and cheeses are to Europe. Each region has its own style: in Texas, they love their brisket; ribs in Memphis; in Kansas City it’s thick, syrupy sauces. North Carolina, meanwhile, is hog country, where ‘barbecue’ specifically refers to chopped pork. In the eastern half of the state, it’s all about whole hog chopped and mixed with a vinegar-based chilli sauce, while to the west, Lexington-style is pork shoulder, chopped with a vinegar- and ketchup-based sauce. Durham, where we are, straddles the line separating the two barbecue rivals.



Joining me at Backyard is John Shelton Reed, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. As well as being a preeminent sociologist, he’s a barbecue scholar who’s sampled practically every joint in the state. Alongside him is John’s partner in pork, writer Dan Levine. Together the two have spent more than a decade championing their state-wide Campaign for Real Barbecue, or ‘true ’cue’, as they call it. Their initiative honours the dwindling number of restaurants serving meat cooked over wood or wood coals, be it in a brick pit, brick smokehouse, cast-iron smoker or an old-fashioned, wood-fired oven. According to the pair, there are only about 50 or 60 barbecue restaurants in North Carolina still cooking with wood, including Melvin and his team.



Our food arrives, and immediately I can tell I’ve ordered too much. “This right here is what my ancestors ate,” says Melvin, explaining that his restaurant is an homage to African-American culture in the South. “Our people didn’t have the means to go out and buy bacon or pork chops,” he adds. “We ate a lot of scraps and carcasses, and we were able to take them and salvage them to feed our families.”

In fact, eastern-style barbecue is very similar to the food brought to the South in the 1800s by people from the Caribbean, including slaves. “They were cooking hogs in lemon juice, lime juice, salt and hot peppers,” John tells me. “Substitute vinegar for lime juice and that’s eastern North Carolina sauce.”



I bite into a sandwich and it has a distinct note of vinegar. It’s subtle — just enough to flavour the pork, complementing its fattiness, without masking the hickory. The collard greens, which have been braised with smoked ham hock, are slick with lard, but the richness mellows some of the bitterness of the leaves. The hushpuppies (deep-fried balls of cornmeal batter) are fluffy and sweet, with a strong corn flavour.



As we eat, Dan tells me a typical North Carolina barbecue joint is “sit-down, not fancy, good food, almost never alcohol and closes by 8pm” — although, he adds, many of the hottest spots run out of food well before then. As for how to identify an authentic spot, Dan tells me to look for “smoke and a woodpile”. “But some places will fool you,” warns John. Apparently, such restaurants will put a woodpile out front to lure customers, even if the wood isn’t actually used for cooking. Generally, the shabbier the place looks, the better the food and, according to John, “Usually, if the sheriff or deputy’s there, there’s good barbecue.” Above all, they recommend avoiding ‘gassers’ — establishments cooking with propane.

My barbecue odyssey began in the city of Lexington, a two-hour drive west of Raleigh, the state capital. The journey here had taken me down a highway flanked by clusters of pines, billboards advertising barbecue, fireworks and — controversially — guns, and fast-food chains serving ‘chicken biscuits’ (fried chicken sandwiched inside a buttery, flaky scone, in innumerable iterations).



There were also derelict furniture warehouses — reminders of why the town of High Point came to be known as the ‘Furniture Capital of the World’ around a century ago. While its reputation as a manufacturer of tables, beds and wardrobes may have declined, this area has been kept on the map by its famously ketchupy barbecue, served at establishments such as Barbecue Center, Lexington Barbecue, Stamey’s and Smokey Joe. Lured in by the plume of smoke emanating from Barbecue Center, I’d made a pit-stop for lunch. My ‘chopped barbecue tray’ was shockingly red: everything on it — the meat, slaw, hushpuppies — was coated in a spicy ketchup sauce. It added an unusual, sweet-sour flavour profile to the tender pork shoulder, smoked by second-generation pitmaster-owner Cecil Conrad for nearly nine hours, while a pot of cayenne-laced dip packed some extra punch. Soon, though, stomach full, it was time to head back to Durham to continue my barbecue odyssey.