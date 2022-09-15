Rail revolution: how Europe's rail network is entering an adventurous new era

This growing interest in rail is no passing fad. “It’s come from the travellers themselves,” Smith continues. “It predates Greta Thunberg. It’s reached the stage where it’s hit the media and politicians are beginning to take notice, but it certainly hasn’t come from the mainstream travel industry and it isn’t coming from the rail industry either.”

Going back further, he points to 9/11 as being a watershed moment for the industry. “It changed the rules of the game,” he says. “I remember the head of French railways saying that the magic three hours — which is the journey time where rail travel can compete with air on a level playing field — had become four or five, due to the extra security checks.”

But while the demand for rail travel may have risen, the booking technology hasn’t always kept up to speed. Making a three-part rail trip from, say, Sheffield to Barcelona might look simple on the map, but because of the various rail operators involved, the ticketing process can become tricky. The train companies themselves seemingly have little will or incentive to make this easier, so it falls to third-party websites — notably trainline.com and raileurope.com — to provide the connectivity and journey-planning logic to make the relevant reservations in one place.

It gets a tad more complicated if you want to journey to Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Norway, Finland or any number of other European countries further afield. A one-stop shop for continent-wide ticketing simply doesn’t exist, which also means that some of the best information on money-saving passes and advance fares is buried away on country-specific websites, often not in English.

“Americans come over here and think there’s some sort of Eurorail network, so are surprised to find there are 30 different countries with different national operators, and every single one of those has its own ticketing system,” explains Smith. “Then we’ve got private operators as well, such as RegioJet, so it’s incredibly fragmented. That’s the issue.”

Smooth operators

Europe’s rail ticketing network may be fragmented but on the plus side, there’s no shortage of rail-friendly tour operators who can sort all the research, planning and accommodation for you. Long-established operators such as Trailfinders, Saga and Riviera Travel are among those with fresh portfolios of dedicated no-fly trips from the UK, while Original Travel and Tailor Made Rail use rail itineraries from London St Pancras to transport you to Transylvania and Istanbul respectively.

Byway Travel, which focuses purely on overland journeys, surprised many by launching during the pandemic. Why did it feel like the right time for a start-up with rail as its backbone? “There were all these general trends with sustainability at their core, such as Beyond Meat and Tesla,” says founder Cat Jones, who swore off flying years ago. “At the same time, the data around travel showed a growth curve: 36-37% of people were actively trying to fly less, which was up six percentage points in three years. Look at the slow food movement, the shop-local movement, mindfulness — it all ties together.”

She also stresses European rail travel is about far more than being whisked from A to B, advocating the benefits of being able to explore using the relevant rail passes. Some hotels even throw in regional train passes as part of a room stay. “Local knowledge counts for a lot,” she continues. “There’s huge investment in night services and high-speed rail, but the off-the-beaten-path, rural stopping services can be more fun and more flexible. They’re focused on the richness of the experience. You see how the landscapes shift. Countries like Italy and Switzerland are more enjoyable on so many levels if you don’t fly miles above them.”