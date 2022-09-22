The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Seven of the best restaurants with live music in the UK
Live music at Green Park Brasserie.
1. The Stable, Bristol
This industrial-chic harbourside venue specialises in sourdough pizzas made using ingredients from some of the best British producers, including organic grains from Shipton Mill, goat’s cheese from Rosary, pepperoni from Cobble Lane and sausages from Big Nath’s BBQ. Visit on a Friday or Saturday for a delicious slice, a few pints of craft cider and top-notch live music from the likes of The Cabarats and Jolly Roger Band.
2.The Piano Works, London
The diners are in charge of the music at this West End hotspot, where the house band only play songs the audience wants to hear — requests are scrawled on a napkin or slip of paper on the table. For an especially memorable meal, opt for the SingEasy experience, where West End performers serve food — such as the spiced chicken burger or Jack Daniel’s-glazed pork ribs — while belting out popular tunes.
Lightly dusted calamari at The Piano Works.
3. Slouch, Glasgow
This venue describes itself as a dive bar with a twist. But it’s decidedly more glamorous than your standard dive joint, with tasty dishes (like cauliflower ‘wings’ and Southern-fried chicken burger with gherkin fritters and sriracha mayo) and a wide array of beers, spirits and handcrafted cocktails. It also hosts rollicking live music, with up-and-coming local bands playing most nights.
4. Green Park Brasserie, Bath
Housed in a 19th-century former railway station, this steakhouse and jazz bar ranks among Bath’s best restaurants. It champions locally sourced produce as well as music, with live performances four evenings a week. Savour a richly marbled rib-eye steak from nearby Newton Farm and listen to the best jazz musicians from Bath and beyond, such as James Gallagher and Duncan Kingston.
A negroni at Green Park Brasserie.
5. Night & Day Café, Manchester
Opened in 1991 as a fish and chip shop, this grassroots institution has hosted some of the biggest names in music, including Kasabian and the Arctic Monkeys. Today, it continues to stage regular gigs up to five evenings a week. Culinary offerings come courtesy of the venue’s latest food project, Big Mouth, and feature handmade sourdough pizzas in creative flavours with names such as You Herd (tomato, fior di latte, caramelised onions and goat’s cheese).
Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
