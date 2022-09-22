Seven of the best restaurants with live music in the UK

1. The Stable, Bristol

This industrial-chic harbourside venue specialises in sourdough pizzas made using ingredients from some of the best British producers, including organic grains from Shipton Mill, goat’s cheese from Rosary, pepperoni from Cobble Lane and sausages from Big Nath’s BBQ. Visit on a Friday or Saturday for a delicious slice, a few pints of craft cider and top-notch live music from the likes of The Cabarats and Jolly Roger Band.

2.The Piano Works, London

The diners are in charge of the music at this West End hotspot, where the house band only play songs the audience wants to hear — requests are scrawled on a napkin or slip of paper on the table. For an especially memorable meal, opt for the SingEasy experience, where West End performers serve food — such as the spiced chicken burger or Jack Daniel’s-glazed pork ribs — while belting out popular tunes.

