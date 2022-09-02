The flavours of Bruges: meet the people behind the produce

3. Filip Claeys

Filip is a Belgian chef, activist and co-owner of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant De Jonkman in Bruges.

It’s hard to define what Belgian gastronomy is; we’ve had a host of influences from a variety of countries over the decades. If I had to compare it with another cuisine, French is probably the most similar — in fact, it’s often said that Belgian food is served in the quantity of German cuisine but with the quality of French food.

Tomate aux crevettes (tomato stuffed with grey shrimp), is probably our most traditional, Flemish dish. The grey shrimp is a tiny, delicate shrimp, found only in some areas of the North Sea. Stoofvlees (a Flemish beef and onion stew) is another of our specialties. Traditionally made with beer, thyme, juniper berries, mustard and spiced bread, we serve it with French fries and mayonnaise.

I started working in restaurants when I was 13. My parents owned a fish restaurant on the border of France in the 1980s, so I was always around and helping, which sparked my passion for cooking. My father was a master of making sauces; I learnt so much from him. Even now, some 30 years on, I still have customers who remember eating at his one-Michelin-starred restaurant, which means a lot.

I think a chef has to have their own ideas and identity. I worked for two years to find my own cooking style, which included several international trips to places such as Spain, Hong Kong and Tokyo. The latter completely changed my professional outlook. The local products they were working with, such as their Pacific bluefin tuna, put the fish I was working with to shame. When I returned home, I started from scratch and vowed to only source locally and sustainably. In Bruges, we have the North Sea right on our doorstep, which is home to some of the best fish in the world (such as sole, haddock and horse mackerel) — and yet no one was doing anything with it! I lost 40% of my customers when I made this sustainable switch, but it was a fight I was willing to take on.

In 2008, I founded NorthSeaChefs to raise awareness of fish that are not commonly known. I believe we need to learn to eat what fishermen catch, rather than ask fishermen to only catch fish we want to eat and throw away the rest. This group encourages chefs, amateur cooks and consumers to understand various types of fish and how to cook with them.

I’m participating at the upcoming Kookeet Food Festival in Bruges. I think it’s important to come out as a group of chefs and show the world how excellent Belgian cuisine is — the festival has such a nice, relaxed ambience, too. I also enjoy leaving my kitchen to talk and connect with my customers. This year, I’m going to bake aubergines in the juice of shallots over an open fire.

Gran Kaffee de Passage is my favourite restaurant in Bruges for delicious, traditional Flemish dishes. It’s a restaurant but has the cosy ambience of a quintessential brown cafe. The stoofvlees and the fish soup are a must-try!