The inside guide to Kaunas, Lithuania's Capital of Culture for 2022

As joint European Capital of Culture in 2022, Lithuania’s second city is finally getting the plaudits it deserves. Like the capital, Vilnius, it has a relaxed Old Town, a ruined riverside castle, and buzzing bars and restaurants, but Kaunas’s unique appeal lies in its concentration of interwar architecture in its New Town. Much of it was built between 1919 and 1939, when the city briefly served as Lithuania’s capital, and there are hopes its modernist district will be approved for UNESCO World Heritage status next year.

Before you take in the architecture, however, head to the farmers’ market, which sets up beside the castle every Saturday. Many of its stalls sell just one speciality, be it gherkins, dark rye bread, woodland honey, skilandis (smoked pork sausage) or sakotis, the sweet, traditional ‘tree cake’ cooked on a spit. Nearby, on Jonavos gatve street, the two-storey Wise Old Man mural, which appeared in 2013, was one of the first efforts to revitalise tired public spaces with street art. New murals are constantly being added to the city — you can pick up the Wallographer’s Notes map from the tourist office to create a personalised walking tour.

Tethering the Old Town to the New Town, Laisvės Alėja (Freedom Avenue) is a mile-long boulevard flanked by linden trees, terrace bars and art deco buildings. Make a beeline for Spurginė, a stuck-in-time 1960s doughnut bar with a countertop loaded with pillowy fried spurgine doughnuts. Go for one of the savoury options, stuffed with minced pork, or indulge in a sweet variety filled with apple jam or chocolate.

Freedom Avenue is also home to Lithuania’s best craft brewery, Genys. Try a beer flight on the terrace, in the shadow of the neo-Byzantine dome of St Michael The Archangel Church, built in the 1890s when Kaunas was part of the Tsarist Russian empire. Or seek out Kamerinis, a cocktail bar in a greenhouse, hidden inside the Kaunas Chamber Theatre.