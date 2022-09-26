The inside guide to Rimini, Italy’s iconic beach city

Trapani, Sicily

Many people arrive in Trapani only to leave it soon afterwards, as this is the jumping-off point for the Egadi Islands, as well as for the island of Pantelleria. But this is no gritty port town; Trapani has been central to Sicily’s history ever since the Aragonese landed here in 1282, and its port has made it a key trading point for centuries. All that history means wealth, and you’ll see evidence of it in the grand palazzi of the old town, the florid churches, the stately, palm-lined gardens of the Villa Margherita park and the sheer mix of architecture, from gothic and Catalan to Renaissance and baroque. Don’t miss the cable-car that whisks you up to Erice (a town founded by the Greeks), 2,460ft above Trapani, for spectacular views of the coast.