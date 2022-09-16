The pioneer: chef Dieuveil Malonga on the diversity of African cuisine

Dieuveil Malonga may just be Kigali’s most creative chef. At his restaurant, Meza Malonga, in the Rwandan capital, he uses ingredients from cassava leaves to sorghum, and draws on cultures including Bantu and Xhosa for a regularly changing Afro-fusion menu that might include plantain-stuffed ravioli or mango sorbet with potato foam. But this chef’s top priority isn’t simply putting together interesting flavours — it’s to raise the profile of African gastronomy.

Malonga’s culinary journey began in the town of Linzolo, just outside Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo. “It starts with my grandmother, who I grew up with from the age of nine,” he says. “She had a restaurant for people travelling from north to south along the road it was on. People were always welcomed in to share something to eat and drink — and I think that’s why I’m now a chef.”

After joining his older sister in Warstein, Germany in 2004, at the age of 13, Malonga began missing Congolese flavours, so started cooking for himself. He went on to study gastronomy in Münster, fusing African influences with the techniques he was learning. But it was only after working in top German kitchens, including at Michelin-starred Schote, La Vie and Aqua, and at the InterContinental in Marseille, that he decided to return his focus to the continent where he was born.

In 2015, Malonga set off on a two-year journey around Africa, expanding his knowledge of its various culinary traditions, before settling in Kigali. “I started in Cameroon, which has amazing diversity in its ecosystem and food, and after that went to Madagascar and Morocco, continuing until I’d visited 48 of Africa’s countries,” he says. “When I travel, I learn by going to the restaurants that are still run by the communities’ grandmothers, because they’re the ones with the original recipes and traditional cooking techniques.”

During this period, Malonga was inspired to set up a programme cultivating culinary talent in Africa. “During my travels, I met many farmers and companies, who were searching for chefs, and also chefs who were searching for them,” says Malonga. “At that time, Africa didn’t have a platform that brought these people together.” In 2016, he set up Chefs in Africa, which has several aims, including helping young African chefs develop their careers, connecting producers directly with chefs, and leading masterclasses on innovation with African ingredients, among other topics.

Since launching in 2016, the platform has grown to represent 4,000 chefs, and has earned support from the World Tourism Organisation and UNESCO, with which Malonga has run events. He’s also been recognised by The World’s 50 Best Restaurants for his efforts: in 2021 he was listed among the organisation’s ‘50 Next’ as an ‘Empowering Educator’, and in 2022 was named its Champion of Change for his efforts in nurturing African culinary talent.