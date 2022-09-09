These eight destinations reveal Germany’s extraordinary untouched wilderness

Germany may be popular for its urban offerings, but it’s also home to three UNESCO Natural World Heritage sites, 16 UNESCO Biosphere Reserves, 16 national parks and 106 nature reserves. Its natural landscapes and conservation areas include tidal flats and pristine beaches, thick forests and rugged rock formations, wild moorland and lush mountain pastures, with each particular habitat enabling unique flora and endangered fauna to thrive. What’s more, experiencing these wild places in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the environment has never been easier. Opt to stay in one of the numerous eco-friendly lodges serving farm-to-fork cuisine, and set out to discover the parks by bicycle, which are often free to use. Here’s what eight of Germany’s wildest areas have to offer, from family-friendly travel and winter sports to cultural traditions and delicious food.

1. Hainich National Park

A former restricted military zone and the largest unbroken area of mixed deciduous forest in Europe, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is known for its ancient beech woodland, which lay undisturbed by human for decades, and can be explored all year round. In spring, hike the well-signposted trails through carpets of flowers; in winter, take a sleigh ride through the snow. Keep an eye out for foxes and roe deer as you go, or visit the wildcats and lynxes at the Hütscheroda Wildcat Village. Take to the 80ft-high canopy walk to see it all from above.

Insider Tip: The Hainich National Park offers numerous wheelchair-accessible paths, which are also convenient for parents with young children and prams. Horse-drawn carriage rides around the park are also available.