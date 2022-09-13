Top seven Spanish restaurants in the UK

1. Curado Bar, Cardiff

When owners Paul Grimwood and Shumana Palit opened this success story, they took the essence of a tapas bar and added a liberal splash of Welsh hospitality. Curado Bar nails authentic Spanish food, uncovering some of the finest producers across Spain and bringing them to its tables.

Must-try: Carrillada de cerdo con sidra — slow-braised Basque pig cheeks with Asturias cider glaze, coriander mojo and fresh pickled apples.

2. Brindisa, London Bridge

Monika Linton’s Brindisa Group started life as a stall in Borough Market, and has since spawned further offshoots in the capital. The emphasis is on cooking traditional recipes with the freshest ingredients; fish and seafood is sourced from the nearby Wright Brothers market while meat is bought at Billfields Butchers. The result is a lip-smacking tapas menu, featuring dishes such as vinegary boquerones, sizzling plates of garlicky prawns and lamb rump with salsa verde.

Must-try: Chorizo de Leon ­­— a hunk of toast piled high with chorizo, piquillo peppers and rocket.

3. Tapas Revolution, Bath

Arrive for aperitivo hour for goblets of G&T, cocktails and sangria, as well as tufts of greenery and walls strung with upside-down stools. But for all its playfulness, this space has earned its culinary stripes thanks to a staunch commitment to Spanish ingredients from chef Omar Allibhoy, an alumnus of El Bulli.

Must-try: Order the codillo con piquillos — succulent Iberian pork shank with salsa verde.