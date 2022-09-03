The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
What to do in St Albans, Hertfordshire's historic city
St Albans Cathedral is the city’s headline act, founded in AD 793.
Why go
The market city of St Albans is heaving with smart shops, bars and restaurants, as well as an array of sights spanning its history, from Roman times through to the present day. Wander the pretty streets to admire the Tudor shopfronts and medieval clock tower, before calling in at what claims to be the UK’s oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks. Beyond the city, there’s easy access to gentle country walks, including the Alban Way; the former railway line is now a traffic-free route leading 6.3 miles to Hatfield House and Heartwood Forest — a vast new native forest, home to pockets of ancient woodland and wildflower meadows.
What to do
Built partially on the site of the Roman city of Verulamium, St Albans wears its history on its sleeve. Start at the Verulamium Museum for a glimpse of ancient artifacts and recreated Roman rooms, before heading to the remains of the Roman Theatre, which dates back to around AD 140. Meanwhile, nearby Verulamium Park is home to its own historic treasures. Here, you’ll find the crumbling remnants of the Roman city wall, built between AD 265 and 270, as well as the Hypocaust, a 1,800-year-old heating system housed under an ornate mosaic.
Where to eat
Set in a 15th-century former boozer, award-winning gastropub Dylans at The Kings Arms serves refined, seasonal dishes made with top-notch produce. Its menu changes daily. Alternatively, head to St Albans Charter Market on a Wednesday or Saturday to try everything from paella to hot dogs, or time your visit with the St Albans Vegan Market.
Outdoor spa area at Sopwell House.
Where to stay
On the outskirts of town, Sopwell House is perhaps St Albans’ smartest address. The 17th-century country house has bright, modern rooms and an annexe of spacious suites, and two restaurants, including new pan-Asian opening Omboo. Don’t miss the spa, which stretches over two floors and out into a garden, with hot tubs and saunas that have views over the grounds. From £249, B&B.
We like
St Albans Museum + Gallery, with its neoclassical exterior, was revived and reopened in 2018. The Georgian Town Hall now thoroughly details the city’s history, as well as hosting contemporary art exhibitions. Check out the old courtroom and cells to find out more about law and order in the city before admiring the paintings, sculptures and more.
Don’t miss
St Albans Cathedral is the city’s headline act. Founded in AD 793, it was largely destroyed in the 16th century, and later rebuilt with romanesque and gothic touches. Inside you’ll find England’s longest nave, complete with 13th-century murals and stained-glass windows. Book ahead for a tour of the Norman tower and climb the 211 steps to enjoy views of the city.
Published in the September 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
