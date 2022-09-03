What to do in St Albans, Hertfordshire's historic city

Why go

The market city of St Albans is heaving with smart shops, bars and restaurants, as well as an array of sights spanning its history, from Roman times through to the present day. Wander the pretty streets to admire the Tudor shopfronts and medieval clock tower, before calling in at what claims to be the UK’s oldest pub, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks. Beyond the city, there’s easy access to gentle country walks, including the Alban Way; the former railway line is now a traffic-free route leading 6.3 miles to Hatfield House and Heartwood Forest — a vast new native forest, home to pockets of ancient woodland and wildflower meadows.

What to do

Built partially on the site of the Roman city of Verulamium, St Albans wears its history on its sleeve. Start at the Verulamium Museum for a glimpse of ancient artifacts and recreated Roman rooms, before heading to the remains of the Roman Theatre, which dates back to around AD 140. Meanwhile, nearby Verulamium Park is home to its own historic treasures. Here, you’ll find the crumbling remnants of the Roman city wall, built between AD 265 and 270, as well as the Hypocaust, a 1,800-year-old heating system housed under an ornate mosaic.

Where to eat

Set in a 15th-century former boozer, award-winning gastropub Dylans at The Kings Arms serves refined, seasonal dishes made with top-notch produce. Its menu changes daily. Alternatively, head to St Albans Charter Market on a Wednesday or Saturday to try everything from paella to hot dogs, or time your visit with the St Albans Vegan Market.