Why San Francisco is the US's most exciting cultural capital this year
San Francisco Ballet, the country’s oldest professional ballet company, is marking its 90th birthday in style in 2023.
All artistic eyes are on the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, set to open in October in the formerly industrial Dogpatch neighbourhood. With a focus on social justice, it debuts with an installation by painter and sculptor Jeffrey Gibson, of Choctaw and Cherokee heritage, and a group exhibit celebrating Black women across sculpture, photography, painting and textiles. The institute seems certain to cement Dogpatch’s credentials as a dynamic hangout for San Francisco’s creative crowd, joining attractions like the recently revamped Asian Art Museum and Letterform Archive, which unveiled its first gallery space in 2021.
A century of musical drama
Over in the historic Civic Center district, San Francisco Opera is hard at work preparing for its 100th anniversary — the third such institution in the US to reach the milestone. The centennial season kicks off in September with the world premiere of Antony and Cleopatra, a new opera written for the occasion by composer John Adams. It runs until 1 July 2023, alongside new productions and old favourites — plus a roster of special events, including a La traviata-themed party, backstage tours and exhibitions around the city.
Hosting the festivities is the company’s home: the newly renovated War Memorial Opera House, which turns 90 this autumn. To celebrate, this Beaux-Arts auditorium is opening its doors on 23 October, offering a behind-the-scenes day of performances, stage combat demonstrations, sing-alongs and theatrical make-up tutorials.
Best foot forward
Looking ahead to 2023, the excitement will continue with San Francisco Ballet — the country’s oldest professional ballet company — marking its 90th birthday in style. The celebratory season will open in January with next@90, the troupe’s first new-work festival since 2018, featuring ballet by nine emerging and established choreographers from around the world. Overseeing the repertoire is Tamara Rojo, of the English National Ballet, who’ll become San Francisco Ballet’s first new artistic director in nearly four decades at the end of 2022 — as well as the first woman to lead the institution.
Cable car crossing California Street with Bay Bridge backdrop, San Francisco, California, USA.
What’s new in San Francisco
See: A national park site in a major urban centre, the Presidio of San Francisco has always had an allure of its own. But the area has been enjoying a fresh wave of attention ever since it unveiled the Presidio Tunnel Tops in July, a 14-acre expansion that’s been two decades in the making. Built on top of highway tunnels by the group behind New York City’s High Line, the new parkland opens up to postcard-pretty views of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Do: The Slow Streets Program implemented temporary traffic restrictions around the city during the pandemic, and some of these car-free stretches are looking to maintain pedestrian status. Chief among them is the Great Highway, on the western shore. This three-mile thoroughfare grew into a community favourite with cyclists and walkers looking to enjoy the drama of the Pacific coastline. Currently closed to vehicles on weekends, it could remain a weekend promenade for the at least three more years.
Eat: Last summer, the city’s Tenderloin neighbourhood welcomed La Cocina Municipal Marketplace, the country’s first woman-led food hall. The 7,000sq ft space is the brainchild of La Cocina, an award-winning non-profit incubator that helps women of colour launch food businesses. The marketplace is home to seven food entrepreneurs serving meals that celebrate their heritage and the diversity of the area, from Nepali and Creole specialities to Algerian and Senegalese dishes.
Stay: A new arrival on the Embarcadero waterfront, 1 Hotel San Francisco ticks all the boxes: a lively location by the Ferry Building Marketplace; a sophisticated, soothing design; and a long list of eco-credentials. Inaugurated in July, the 200-room five-star pays tribute to Northern California with touches like reclaimed wood and native plants. Book ahead for a table at restaurant and bar Terrene (some of the seasonal, organic ingredients are grown in the chef’s rooftop garden).
Published in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
