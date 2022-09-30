Why San Francisco is the US's most exciting cultural capital this year

All artistic eyes are on the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, set to open in October in the formerly industrial Dogpatch neighbourhood. With a focus on social justice, it debuts with an installation by painter and sculptor Jeffrey Gibson, of Choctaw and Cherokee heritage, and a group exhibit celebrating Black women across sculpture, photography, painting and textiles. The institute seems certain to cement Dogpatch’s credentials as a dynamic hangout for San Francisco’s creative crowd, joining attractions like the recently revamped Asian Art Museum and Letterform Archive, which unveiled its first gallery space in 2021.­­

A century of musical drama

Over in the historic Civic Center district, San Francisco Opera is hard at work preparing for its 100th anniversary — the third such institution in the US to reach the milestone. The centennial season kicks off in September with the world premiere of Antony and Cleopatra, a new opera written for the occasion by composer John Adams. It runs until 1 July 2023, alongside new productions and old favourites — plus a roster of special events, including a La traviata-themed party, backstage tours and exhibitions around the city.

Hosting the festivities is the company’s home: the newly renovated War Memorial Opera House, which turns 90 this autumn. To celebrate, this Beaux-Arts auditorium is opening its doors on 23 October, offering a behind-the-scenes day of performances, stage combat demonstrations, sing-alongs and theatrical make-up tutorials.

Best foot forward

Looking ahead to 2023, the excitement will continue with San Francisco Ballet — the country’s oldest professional ballet company — marking its 90th birthday in style. The celebratory season will open in January with next@90, the troupe’s first new-work festival since 2018, featuring ballet by nine emerging and established choreographers from around the world. Overseeing the repertoire is Tamara Rojo, of the English National Ballet, who’ll become San Francisco Ballet’s first new artistic director in nearly four decades at the end of 2022 — as well as the first woman to lead the institution.