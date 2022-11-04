Coast down east Taiwan on this seven-day rail trip

Days one to four: Taroko Gorge and Hualien

The best way to get to Hualien is via train from Taipei, the international hub and capital city. From the platform at Hualien, you’ll step out into the centre of small-city life. Shopkeepers dust down the pavements in front of their stores, working around families perched on plastic stools sipping bowls of noodles. Workers make small talk while they queue for fragrant, steaming stews. Hualien may not have Taipei’s skyscrapers, but its wide and bustling streets share the capital’s chaotic charm.

Hualien is a jumping-off point for travellers looking to explore the natural landscapes that define east Taiwan — most famously, the Taroko Gorge. Dedicate at least one or two days to Taroko, only an hour’s journey from Hualien station, starting with the Shakadang Trail to the river valley. Slicing through sheer rock and forest overhang, the Liwu River runs relentlessly through the park. Every trail, every road, weaves around the river, which leads travellers to the park’s best attractions. On this trail, you’ll walk through mountain passes, peeking over precipices and exploring the mist-laden cliffs of Taiwan’s central range.

Next, choose the trail that takes you to the Shrine of Eternal Spring. Built around a waterfall, cascading year-round into the ravine below, the shrine’s white archways stand in sharp contrast to the density of Taroko’s forests. Recuperate after your time on the trails in the secluded steams of the Wenshan hot springs, nestled within the national park.