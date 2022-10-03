Exploring the new craft cocktail culture in Singapore

Top 8 creative cocktail bars in Singapore

1. Atlas

Best for: Gin galore

This stylish bar is renowned for its opulent art deco interiors and enormous 26ft-tall drinks cabinet, which houses around 1,300 varieties of gin from as far afield as Iceland, Moldova and Argentina. The sheer scale of its encyclopaedic menu can be overwhelming, but you can’t go wrong with one of the classic juniper-based tipples like the Martini — shaken by a spiffily suited mixologist who looks like they’ve stepped straight out of The Great Gatsby.

2. Mr Stork

Best for: Drinks with a view

Perched atop Andaz Singapore, Mr Stork certainly delivers when it comes to spectacular views. Here, you can drink in expansive vistas of the Singapore skyline while sipping on creative cocktails such as the Balinese-inspired Barong — a mix of spiced rum, palm sugar, pineapple, lime and bitters. Book one of the bar’s in-demand teepee huts, which are ensconced among tropical greenery in a nod to how storks build large stick nests in the trees.

3. Analogue

Best for: Vegan tipples

The brainchild of Native’s Vijay Mudaliar, this vegan bar was a first for Singapore when it opened in 2021. Sustainability is at its heart, from the tables fashioned out of recycled plastic and mycelium (a type of fungus) to the 100% plant-based menu. Try the refreshing Cactus — a mezcal-based concoction made with prickly pear, pink dragon fruit and aloe vera — which pairs perfectly with dishes such as pumpkin dumplings and celeriac ratatouille.

4. 28 Hongkong Street

Best for: Speakeasy vibes

Also called 28HKS for short, this atmospheric venue is often credited with putting Singapore’s cocktail scene on the map. Like most speakeasies, it’s pretty much hidden from plain sight, tucked behind the unmarked door of a nondescript 1960s shophouse. But once you seek it out, you’ll be rewarded with US comfort food and top-notch tipples such as the Lazy Bear (gin, vermouth, peach liqueur and French herbs), all served to a ’90s hip-hop soundtrack.

5. Jigger & Pony

Best for: A convivial atmosphere

This beloved hangout ranked second on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list, and for good reason. The drinks are superb, and the menu (loosely styled on an issue of Monocle magazine, complete with full articles and photoshoots) is perhaps the most creative around. But it’s the ambience that’ll keep you coming back. You’ll find that the atmosphere is relaxed but never raucous, while the friendly bartenders are more than happy to engage in conversation.

6. Manhattan

Best for: Barrel-aged cocktails

Manhattan isn’t your typical hotel bar. It’s fancy, sure, with lots of leather and dark wood, inspired by the glamour of 1920s New York. However, its drinks menu — ‘a pictorial essay of cocktails’ showcasing famous Manhattanites — is a cut above the rest. Home to the world’s first in-hotel rickhouse (whisky-ageing cellar), the barrel-aged cocktails are a must-try. The Rickhouse Trolley tasting flight includes the Paper Plane (Maker’s Mark 46 bourbon, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, lemon).

7. Papa Doble

Best for: Literary libations

Formerly The Old Man Singapore (an outpost of the original in Hong Kong), the newly rebranded Papa Doble continues to celebrate the life and work of Ernest Hemingway, who was affectionately known as ‘Papa’ in Cuba, where he lived for some 20 years. Its experimental drinks menu is inspired by the author’s experiences — try the #1927 (Rémy Martin, Madagascar bean vermouth, maraschino and bitters), a bold, robust cocktail that pays homage to the writer’s vivacious second wife, Pauline Pfeiffer.

8. Platform

Best for: Low-alcohol options

Head to this minimalist space for low-alcohol beverages; nothing on the menu is above 11% ABV. Its spritzes focus on ‘the art of dilution’, exploring how melting ice can change the character of a drink over time. Go for the Spicy Pepper 04, which features ripe mango, green cardamom, togarashi salt and black pepper wine. It’s a punchy but light-profile drink you won’t feel guilty downing at noon, when the bar opens.