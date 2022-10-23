Exploring the new culinary movement sweeping Athens, from grape-less wine to Japanese influences

We tour the garden, trying heirloom and heritage herbs, many of which have fallen out of favour in modern Greek cooking, but are now being given new life under this father-and-son partnership. We move on past young, sour-tasting grapes, coiled around a vine. “We’ll make juice from this,” gestures Tasos, cutting some for me to try.



As the sun bathes the Greek countryside in a soft, lemony light, we ride into the city to Soil, where all this prime produce is put to good use. Tasos, freshly spruced in chef whites, leads me through to the restaurant’s courtyard garden, a leafy spot that recalls the tranquillity of the Alepochori house. A cat lazes on a wall. Trees rustle in the breeze. We sample food that’s garden-fresh, traditional yet contemporary: mini eel burgers flavoured with lemongrass and sorrel, shrimp with fennel and scallop, and a lemon confit.



It’s not only fine-dining spots like Soil that are reaching back in time to break new ground. Grocers, fishermen and bakers are doing so, too. One such example is Thomas and George Douzis, two brothers now in their thirties whose grandfather worked a greengrocer in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The siblings tapped into their family history to create Ergon House — a boutique hotel in Athens with a focus on food that extends far beyond an on-site restaurant. The ground floor is given over to bakers, butchers and producers from all over Greece, recalling the country’s ancient agora (marketplace) tradition. Its design is cool-contemporary, incorporating an ancient olive tree, a ‘vertical orchard’ and a full-wall graffiti mural by Greek artist INO, soaring up to an 80ft-high atrium. There are spaces to dine and drink, private chefs to hire and cooking classes to sign up to, while guest room mini-bars contain goodies that represent the market in microcosm. Crowning it all is a rooftop cocktail spot with drinks served by pioneering Athens bar The Clumsies, whose original downtown address ranked fourth in the 2021 list of The World’s 50 Best Bars.



Across town, in the Kato Petralona district, the co-owners of The Clumsies are busy with another new project. Sporting tattoos and a generous moustache, Vasilis Kyritsis greets me outside his new hole-in-the-wall bar, Line. In the entrance is a sturdy marble table, sculpted from a 1920s Athens fountain. To the right, cornflower-blue couches that wouldn’t be out of place in a boutique hotel. Having taken on the cocktail scene serving outré craft drinks at The Clumsies in 2014, Vasilis and Nikos Bakoulis, now teamed with fellow mixologist Dimitris Dafopoulos, are turning their hands to the ancient Greek winemaking tradition, but reimagining it with fruitier flavours. That means wine made from pomegranates, figs and apples, explains Vasilis, but not grapes.