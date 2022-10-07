Five of Europe’s spookiest ghost tours

The echo of footsteps fleeing down a corridor. A prickling of the skin and a flicker of candlelight. A feeling that something, somehow, just isn’t quite right.

You might feel some or all of these things on a ghost tour of one of Europe’s most haunted places. Even if you don’t, the best paranormal expeditions are alternative ways to explore a destination while providing a fascinating glimpse into the past. Here are five of the best for Halloween.

1. Bodmin, Cornwall

Spend the night in a haunted jail

The imposing granite building of Bodmin Jail was groundbreaking when built in 1779, under the reign of King George III. Commissioned as part of Britain’s prison reforms, it was a relatively cushy place to be incarcerated thanks to its hot water and natural light. However, this certainly wasn’t the case for the 55 people executed within its walls. Many died in the Victorian hanging pit, sometimes watched by thousands of spectators.

The pit is the last of its kind in the UK and one of the most fascinating areas explored during the After Dark experience. The five-and-a-half-hour tour starts with an introduction to the jail’s architecture and history, with stories of infamous inmates such as Sarah Polgreen, sentenced to death and dissection after poisoning her husband. Guests can explore parts of the prison rarely open to the public and can spend time alone soaking up the atmosphere (or feeling the terror take hold) into the early hours. £55pp, bodminjail.org