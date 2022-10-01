Five reasons to explore Italy's outdoors wonders in 2023 and beyond

Italy is nicknamed Bel Paese (Beautiful Country) for good reason: from its dramatic peaks and cinematic coastline to Renaissance towns and postcard-pretty drives, it’s hard to beat Italian al fresco living. And with a host of recent and upcoming openings and anniversaries to inspire new trips, options are never scarce.

1. Celebrate a world record

Take in the sheer expanse of the country’s rural backbone along the Sentiero Italia Cai (Grand Italian Trail). The world’s longest mountain path spans all of Italy's 20 regions, each with its own distinct landscapes — from the Alps all the way to the ‘boot’ of Pulia, then across Sicily and Sardinia. First conceptualised in the 1980s, this epic 4,359-mile route was finally opened to hikers in its entirety in 2019, and from last summer, parts of it have been made accessible to mountain bikers, too. The work is not done, with a project in the works to extend it a further 620 miles; while the masterplan will take until 2033 to complete, the resulting Sentiero dei Parchi (Path of the Parks) will connect each of the country’s 25 national parks.

2. Mark 100 years of protected nature

Italy's two oldest national parks are celebrating their centenary this year. The first one to be established in 1922, Gran Paradiso National Park sprawls some 173,000 acres around the eponymous mountain — which, at 13,323ft, is the highest peak located entirely on Italian soil. Dotted with 59 glaciers, 183 lakes, streams and waterfalls, the park is home to the endangered ibex, which can be spotted along the 25-mile Alpine Ibex Trail. Also celebrating its 100th birthday in 2022 is the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park, which plays an important role in the conservation of wildlife species including the Italian wolf, Abruzzo chamois and Marsican brown bear.