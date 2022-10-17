The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Food writer and cook Melissa Thompson on the flavours of Jamaica
Stewed oxtail
Coronation Market in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, seems to go on forever, a winding sprawl of streets with vendors selling everything from roasted breadfruit to knock-off branded sports vests. Food is a big draw for people who shop here. Sellers sit under the shade of zinc roofs behind produce stacked high: scotch bonnets, thyme, yams, cling film-wrapped saltfish, pimento berries, ackee fruit — ingredients destined for classic dishes, whose influences spread well beyond the island’s coastline.
Jamaica’s cuisine is tightly interwoven with its history, with roots in both the Indigenous population and those who came here. From the Indigenous Taino to the Spanish who arrived in the 16th century, the British who landed in the 17th century and then the hundreds of thousands of West and Central Africans brought over, enslaved to labour in sugar production, everyone left their mark. To eat Jamaican food — ackee and saltfish, roasted yam, jerk chicken, stewed oxtail and much more — is to partake in its history.
Escovitch fish with a side of bammy reflects the Spanish influence — escovitch comes from the Spanish escabeche, meaning ‘to pickle’, while bammy (cassava bread) originates with the Taino, who were recorded making the dish as early as the 16th century.
Meanwhile, in Boston, on the north coast, jerk pork, chicken, goat and even lobster are slowly cooked on pimento branches suspended over a fire. Shaded from the sun, diners feast on the flavour-packed meat with a side of press plantain and pepper (scotch bonnet) sauce, washed down with a cold Red Stripe beer.
Jerk was created in the nearby mountains by Africans who’d escaped enslavement — known as Maroons — and the few Taino who’d survived the Spanish. They seasoned wild pigs to preserve and flavour the meat, cooking it underground so that smoke wouldn’t give their position away. It’s one of the island’s most famous dishes, and with good reason.
Motherland by Melissa Thompson is published by Bloomsbury, £26.
Melissa Thompson is a food writer and cook, and author of new cookbook Motherland.
Three must-try dishes
1. Stewed pork
All over the island, you’ll find cook shops — eateries that look simple but serve brilliant food, like stewed pork. Dark and sticky, it’s slow-cooked to perfection and seasoned with pimento, browning (a sauce made by burning sugar) and vegetables.
2. Mackerel rundown
Salted mackerel was a vital source of protein during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries. This dish is named after its sauce, made with coconut milk ‘run down’ over the heat until thick, and makes for a lovely breakfast.
3. Soups
Red peas (kidney beans), chicken foot and mannish water (made with goat meat and offal) are some favourites. In Castleton, janga (crayfish) soup is a must-try, gently spicy and packed with vegetables and dumplings.
The iconic ingredient
With an aroma similar to cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg — hence its British name, allspice — pimento is used in everything, from jerk to stewed chicken and oxtail.
Published in the November 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
