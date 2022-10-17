Food writer and cook Melissa Thompson on the flavours of Jamaica

Coronation Market in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital, seems to go on forever, a winding sprawl of streets with vendors selling everything from roasted breadfruit to knock-off branded sports vests. Food is a big draw for people who shop here. Sellers sit under the shade of zinc roofs behind produce stacked high: scotch bonnets, thyme, yams, cling film-wrapped saltfish, pimento berries, ackee fruit — ingredients destined for classic dishes, whose influences spread well beyond the island’s coastline.



Jamaica’s cuisine is tightly interwoven with its history, with roots in both the Indigenous population and those who came here. From the Indigenous Taino to the Spanish who arrived in the 16th century, the British who landed in the 17th century and then the hundreds of thousands of West and Central Africans brought over, enslaved to labour in sugar production, everyone left their mark. To eat Jamaican food — ackee and saltfish, roasted yam, jerk chicken, stewed oxtail and much more — is to partake in its history.



Escovitch fish with a side of bammy reflects the Spanish influence — escovitch comes from the Spanish escabeche, meaning ‘to pickle’, while bammy (cassava bread) originates with the Taino, who were recorded making the dish as early as the 16th century.



Meanwhile, in Boston, on the north coast, jerk pork, chicken, goat and even lobster are slowly cooked on pimento branches suspended over a fire. Shaded from the sun, diners feast on the flavour-packed meat with a side of press plantain and pepper (scotch bonnet) sauce, washed down with a cold Red Stripe beer.

Jerk was created in the nearby mountains by Africans who’d escaped enslavement — known as Maroons — and the few Taino who’d survived the Spanish. They seasoned wild pigs to preserve and flavour the meat, cooking it underground so that smoke wouldn’t give their position away. It’s one of the island’s most famous dishes, and with good reason.

