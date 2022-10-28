Sweets, stews and Sauvignon Blanc: a taste of northern Slovenia

Run by the Kristan family, Pr’Končovc is a farm and restaurant perched high in the hills amid a web of dense beech woodlands and snaking trails. It’s a humid June afternoon and I’m shown to a large carved wooden table at the lip of a perilous drop, with the nearby town of Kranj unfolding below and a small white train gliding by in the hazy distance. Only the chatter of birds pierces the lingering silence as I’m presented with a brothy veal stew served alongside a bowl of thick buckwheat groats.



“This really is something people here would have been eating, say, 200 years ago,” explains local guide Jure Ausec as I gaze out across the landscape. The hearty soup and occasional sweet hits of onion are as evocative as the landscape of unspoiled rural scenery fanning out beneath the farm.



“In fact, my grandma still makes this,” he says, smiling. I wonder whether the same is true of the succulent cuts of roe venison I’m served later, followed by a traditional potica nut roll stuffed with tangy figs and walnuts.



Pockmarked by small towns and hillside villages, this region has held onto its culture, including its traditional cuisine, despite centuries under the yoke of powerful states to the north, most notably the Habsburgs and the Austro-Hungarian Empire.



“Everything tastes better in the mountains,” announces Jure as we leave and I can only agree — although the incoming grey clouds and a distant low rumble of thunder give me pause for thought.



It’s a short, 30-minute ride to the small medieval town of Radovljica at the foothills of the Julian Alps and a stone’s throw from the seductive shores of Lake Bled. Aside from its picturesque location, Radovljica also claims to be ‘the sweetest town in the world’ — a claim that draws on both its historic tradition of beekeeping and honey production, and its obsession with chocolate.



And nobody epitomises the town’s sweet tooth more than Nataša Mikelj. A former director of the local tourist board, Nataša re-evaluated her life during the pandemic and subsequently decided to open a chocolate shop, Radol’ca Chocolate, with her husband Gregor.



“We aren’t young anymore, but our motto is ‘it’s never too late’,” she tells me as I browse row after row of swirling pralines and shining liqueurs. It turns out her inspiring story is just as compelling as the treats on show.



“It wasn’t an easy decision because we had to quit our jobs and we have children, too,” she explains. “And before, I was with the local tourist board, and now the locals see me outside cleaning windows and they think ‘didn’t you used to be a director?’ And I say that if I’d known this life was so good, I’d have made the change much earlier.”