The Michelin Guide: demystifying the venerable culinary guide

Alinea in Illinois, Chicago has earned itself three Michelin stars with its culinary creations since it opened its doors in 2005. Edible helium balloons, a floating apple taffy dessert and deconstructed fries have all been theatrically served up in the avant-garde institution over the years. The intention behind each menu is to engage with the senses and play with guests’ emotions, course

by course.



In Modena, restaurant Osteria Francescana is another example of a Michelin venue that plays on emotions and experiences. It’s gained three Michelin stars for its dishes like the ‘An eel swimming up the Po River’ starter and a main of ‘A singular interpretation of fillet alla Rossini’.



There’s no direct road, just a rocky path that leads up to the grass-roof farmhouse of Koks in the Faroe Islands. It’s currently the world’s most remote Michelin-starred restaurant, characterised by its commitment to sustainable and local ingredients. The name means ‘flirt’, with the head chef actively focusing on muddying the line of disgust and culinary brilliance, with dishes like fermented lamb topped with ground mealworms.



Meanwhile in Brazil’s São Paulo, head chef Helena Rizzo focuses on elevating traditional dishes. At her one-Michelin-star restaurant, Maní, beautiful creations of some of her best childhood memories, like a frozen version of egg-based quindim dessert, and jabuticaba cold soup with crayfish, all made using local ingredients.



Some of Singapore’s most decorated restaurants have their roots in the wine trade. In Singapore’s Shaw Centre, Les Amis has become established (with three Michelin stars) for its wine as much as for its cuisine.



Iggy’s is another, run by former Les Amis partner Ignatius Chan. It’s considered to be a sommelier-led fine dining restaurant, with Ignatius having formed deep relationships with winegrowers over the past two decades. Almost 25,000 labels are listed here and while Ignatius is not a chef, his food knowledge plays out through his ability to pair complex flavours of food with wine.

