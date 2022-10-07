The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The Michelin Guide: demystifying the venerable culinary guide
How it started
Michelin stars are highly coveted by chefs around the world, serving as a symbol for outstanding cooking and food that’s worth travelling for. Yet the Michelin Guide didn’t stem from culinary comprehension or passion. The guide was created by brothers André and Édouard Michelin, the same brothers who founded the Michelin tyre company in 1889. Having started producing tyres in the French city of Clermont-Ferrand, the brothers wanted to create a guide encouraging people to travel more and as a result buy more tyres.
The first Michelin Guide included maps, along with petrol stations, garage tyre mechanics, hotels and restaurants along popular routes in France, handed out for free to the few hundred car owners in the country. By 1904, the guide had become international, turning into a commercial guide by 1920. By this point, the dining section had become so popular that the brothers started appointing anonymous food critics to grade the restaurants and hotels they’d visit, with the Michelin star system introduced six years later. Restaurants were at first awarded one star if they were considered a ‘fine dining establishment’. The system expanded to ratings between one and three stars in 1931.
During World War II, the guide went on hiatus, as it contained maps that could be useful to enemy forces. Upon its return, ratings were taken down to two stars — with food shortages, the quality of restaurants changed and the criteria was adjusted accordingly. This was how the Bib Gourmand rating system came about, acknowledging restaurants serving high-quality food at lower prices, dependent on a region’s cost of living.
Today, the three-star system is back, running alongside the Bib Gourmand across much of Europe, parts of Asia, Brazil and the USA.
Marinated sea scallop, green peas and watercress from Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester.
How it works
Michelin stars are awarded to restaurants and eateries, but not directly to chefs. This means that only dining establishments can be awarded, and that there is no such thing as a ‘Michelin-starred chef’. To earn a Michelin star, you must be able to produce consistently high-quality dishes. One star is awarded to venues that are deemed ‘a very good restaurant in its own category’. For two, it’s ‘excellent cooking; worth a detour’, and three means ‘exceptional cuisine, worth a special trip’.
The anonymous inspectors for Michelin — all of whom have extensive backgrounds in the culinary arts, many being former chefs themselves — are barred from speaking to journalists, and unlike many other food critics will generally not take notes while eating.
The Michelin Guide team will select a number of establishments within a set location to be inspected before sending an inspector, who will write up an extensive report to be discussed and analysed in a group. They will often visit a restaurant multiple times on their own before reaching a conclusion on the star rating.
The quality and consistency of the food and the mastery of techniques from the chefs are the main focal points when rating for Michelin stars; the ambiance, decor and table setting aren’t part of the consideration, though it’s been argued that this could influence the inspector’s mood and experience, which could subconsciously impact the rating.
Since the inclusion of the Bib Gourmand category, the list has also started adding other ratings. Little red and black symbols denote interesting or magnificent views, while grapes, sake sets and cocktail glass icons indicate places that serve alcohol at a noteworthy standard.
Where to eat
The Michelin Guide is perhaps most famous for including big-hitting, blockbuster restaurants: the UK’s Fat Duck, Copenhagen’s Noma, Central in Lima, Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester are just some of the big names that come to mind. While these titans of the food world are worthy of their plaudits, the Guide also features quirkier restaurants and dining establishments that offer distinctly different and enticing propositions.
Street Food
In 2016, Hong Kong Soya Sauce Chicken Rice and Noodle in Singapore’s Chinatown district made history by becoming the first street food stall to gain a Michelin star — also scoring the world’s cheapest Michelin-starred dish. Chef and owner Chan Hon Meng’s other kiosk, Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle in Kallang, Singapore, was accredited a Michelin star for its popular bowls of steaming pork noodles.
Another notable street food spot is Raan Jay Fai in Bangkok, Thailand. All food is made personally by 77-year-old Jay Fai, known for her wok-cooked seafood, particularly the incredible crab omelette.
Dessert
In Berlin’s Neukolln, Coda is setting a new bar by putting pudding as the protagonist on its menu. The lauded dessert-only restaurant gained two Michelin stars for its focus on patisserie techniques. There are two seatings in an evening with a seven-course menu of desserts offered at 6pm and a five-course one at 10pm. Both come with options for wine pairings and cocktails, but the menu itself is seasonal with a focus on more ecologically sustainable base ingredients.
In France’s Courchevel ski region, dessert restaurant Le Sakara has also put itself on the two-star Michelin map through its experiments with textures and interesting combinations. Diners are invited into the garden before indulging in the patisseries.
Vegan
Daigo in Japan’s capital, Tokyo, has held onto its two Michelin stars since it was first awarded them in 2009. It’s been serving up Shojin Ryori (Buddhist plant-based meals) since it first opened its doors in 1950 by the Seisho-ki temple near Mount Atago. Ingredients here are sourced locally, with the soba, grated yam and Japanese mustard being one of the most popular dishes.
In New York City, Kajitsu is another restaurant serving up Shojin vegan cuisine, under a one-star Michelin accolade. Onion soup made with mizuna and potatoes, and trays of burdock root and mountain yam are two of the most celebrated dishes here.
Seal blood tartelette with blue mussel and seaweed served at Koks in the Faroe Islands.
Experimental
Alinea in Illinois, Chicago has earned itself three Michelin stars with its culinary creations since it opened its doors in 2005. Edible helium balloons, a floating apple taffy dessert and deconstructed fries have all been theatrically served up in the avant-garde institution over the years. The intention behind each menu is to engage with the senses and play with guests’ emotions, course
by course.
In Modena, restaurant Osteria Francescana is another example of a Michelin venue that plays on emotions and experiences. It’s gained three Michelin stars for its dishes like the ‘An eel swimming up the Po River’ starter and a main of ‘A singular interpretation of fillet alla Rossini’.
Locally sourced
There’s no direct road, just a rocky path that leads up to the grass-roof farmhouse of Koks in the Faroe Islands. It’s currently the world’s most remote Michelin-starred restaurant, characterised by its commitment to sustainable and local ingredients. The name means ‘flirt’, with the head chef actively focusing on muddying the line of disgust and culinary brilliance, with dishes like fermented lamb topped with ground mealworms.
Meanwhile in Brazil’s São Paulo, head chef Helena Rizzo focuses on elevating traditional dishes. At her one-Michelin-star restaurant, Maní, beautiful creations of some of her best childhood memories, like a frozen version of egg-based quindim dessert, and jabuticaba cold soup with crayfish, all made using local ingredients.
Wine pairing
Some of Singapore’s most decorated restaurants have their roots in the wine trade. In Singapore’s Shaw Centre, Les Amis has become established (with three Michelin stars) for its wine as much as for its cuisine.
Iggy’s is another, run by former Les Amis partner Ignatius Chan. It’s considered to be a sommelier-led fine dining restaurant, with Ignatius having formed deep relationships with winegrowers over the past two decades. Almost 25,000 labels are listed here and while Ignatius is not a chef, his food knowledge plays out through his ability to pair complex flavours of food with wine.
