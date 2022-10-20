The travel kit list: sustainable gear for coasteering, the booming outdoor trend

5. Montane Power Stretch Pro Grippy Gloves

You’ll want to keep your hands and nails protected from cuts and scrapes when gripping onto rocks, while also maintaining flexibility and dexterity. This pair of thin, stretchy and lightweight gloves fits the bill, notable for the enhanced silicone grip on the palm. They’re fast to dry and touchscreen compatible, too. £30. montane.com



6. Salty Kit Waterproof Phone Case

Whether you spot a curious seal or a fossil embedded in a cliff face, you’ll want to capture it quickly, safely and easily. Instead of taking a clunky underwater camera, take an ultra-waterproof IPX8-rated phone case such as this Cornwall-crafted slip, which can easily be stowed away in the pocket of your buoyancy aid. £10. saltykit.com

7. Finisterre Tego Robe

Impressively lightweight and packable compared to other bulkier models on the market, the Tego allows plenty of room for privacy while changing, has a high level of warmth in its moisture-wicking fleece inner and has a water-repellent outer to protect against the unpredictable British weather. Made with 100% recycled materials. £125. finisterre.com

Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box

Energy intensive coastal activities require refuelling. The new, hard-shell Yeti Roadie 24 cool box is sturdy and has ample room to store a bumper lunch for four or five people. It’s lightweight for its size, and a soft, strong shoulder strap makes it comfortable to transport. £200. uk.yeti.com

Published in the November 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

