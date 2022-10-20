The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
The travel kit list: sustainable gear for coasteering, the booming outdoor trend
A craggy coastline makes for an intrepid adventure playground. Explore every cave, cove and rock face safely with the help of this protective kit.
Clockwise from top left: Montane Power Stretch Pro Grippy Gloves; Olaian 4/3mm Neoprene Surf 100 Wetsuit; Palm AP4000 Helmet; Merrell Moab 3.
1. Olaian 4/3 mm Neoprene Surf 100 Wetsuit
This lightweight, fast-drying wetsuit offers excellent mobility and skin protection for coasteerers and is one of the best value options around — perfect for beginners or shorter expeditions. Tip: to keep your wetsuit from snagging, wear with an old pair of shorts over the top. £89.99. decathlon.co.uk
2. Palm AP4000 Helmet
Made for adventurous watersports, this half-cut helmet is crafted from high impact polypropylene and features a water-resistant foam lining as well as vents for fast water drainage. The soft chin strap and inner cradle are comfortable and easy to adjust while you’re on the move, and it’s lightweight, too. £40. palmequipmenteurope.com
3. Merrell Moab 3
Durability, grip and flexibility are essential qualities in coasteering footwear as climbers will often be navigating steep and slippery surfaces. These hiking shoes will see you through — they’re great all-rounders and have enhanced features for use in watersports. £120. merrell.com
4. Tribord Buoyancy Aid 500 BA 50N
Stay afloat and conserve energy when in the water with a buoyancy aid, essential kit for any safe coasteering trip. This model has a snug ergonomic fit and comes with a wide front pocket — great for stowing away small essentials. £39.99. decathlon.co.uk
Clockwise from top left: Finisterre Tego Robe; Tribord Buoyancy Aid 500 BA 50N; Salty Kit Waterproof Phone Case; Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box
5. Montane Power Stretch Pro Grippy Gloves
You’ll want to keep your hands and nails protected from cuts and scrapes when gripping onto rocks, while also maintaining flexibility and dexterity. This pair of thin, stretchy and lightweight gloves fits the bill, notable for the enhanced silicone grip on the palm. They’re fast to dry and touchscreen compatible, too. £30. montane.com
6. Salty Kit Waterproof Phone Case
Whether you spot a curious seal or a fossil embedded in a cliff face, you’ll want to capture it quickly, safely and easily. Instead of taking a clunky underwater camera, take an ultra-waterproof IPX8-rated phone case such as this Cornwall-crafted slip, which can easily be stowed away in the pocket of your buoyancy aid. £10. saltykit.com
7. Finisterre Tego Robe
Impressively lightweight and packable compared to other bulkier models on the market, the Tego allows plenty of room for privacy while changing, has a high level of warmth in its moisture-wicking fleece inner and has a water-repellent outer to protect against the unpredictable British weather. Made with 100% recycled materials. £125. finisterre.com
Yeti Roadie 24 Cool Box
Energy intensive coastal activities require refuelling. The new, hard-shell Yeti Roadie 24 cool box is sturdy and has ample room to store a bumper lunch for four or five people. It’s lightweight for its size, and a soft, strong shoulder strap makes it comfortable to transport. £200. uk.yeti.com
Published in the November 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)
