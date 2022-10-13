Where to eat in Belper, the Peak District's culinary comeback kid

Non-meat-eaters are also well catered for in Belper, thanks to Leise Taylor. After running a restaurant in France that was, in her words, “very meaty”, she returned to Derbyshire and went vegan. She soon realised, however, that there were no local options for people like her when it came to eating out, and so opened Vegan Revelation. The building it’s set in — part of the former Brettles hosiery factory — was previously an antiques shop. Leise has transformed her half of the building into a bright cafe serving flavour-packed, plant-based food. “I want people that aren’t vegan to come,” she says. “We’re all about tricking the tastebuds.” Leise runs workshops on how to ensure meaty, chewy and creamy elements don’t go missing from vegan cooking. Her skills are applied to delicious effect in the homemade quiche, made with cashew cream, Dijon mustard and smoked paprika.



Ensuring a neighbourly symbiosis, the building’s other half is occupied by Eartharmony, a refill shop selling vegan and organic products, from nuts and grains to loose-leaf teas. On the counter sits a flagon of organic, natural Côtes du Rhône from a French cooperative, which you can buy by the 100ml.



Not that you’ll go thirsty here. Belper has more than its fair share of pubs — and real ale drinkers are particularly well catered to. The family-run Black Swan is a must if you like tapas with your tipple, offering plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, including Cuban rice and macho peas. Meanwhile, The Angels Micro Pub is top choice for cask ales and ciders, tempting patrons with a weekly-changing array. Bottoms up.



How to do it: Belper is 12 minutes by train from Derby (45 minutes from Birmingham; 1 hour 40 minutes from London). Grange Farm B&B has doubles from £100.



Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

