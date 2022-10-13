The global spread of the coronavirus is disrupting travel. Stay up to date on the science behind the outbreak>>
Where to eat in Belper, the Peak District's culinary comeback kid
After decades in the doldrums, this Derbyshire town is back to its best, with a vegan restaurant, micropub, cool cocktail bar and more.
Belper is the only place to have won a Great British High Street title twice, and its food scene has played a major part in that success.
Belper is back. Home to the second-ever water-powered cotton mill and the UK’s first gas lighting, this Derwent Valley market town was a star of the Industrial Revolution. And while Belper’s fortunes waned as local manufacturing declined, a strong community spirit and a host of independent businesses have helped put it back on the map. It’s the only place to have won a Great British High Street title twice (in 2014 and 2019), and its food scene has played a major part in that success.
“Growing up nearby, I saw Belper develop from forgotten and overlooked to busy and thriving,” says Leo Hill, chef-owner of Arthur’s, the intimate, 24-seater restaurant he opened in 2018. “I love the mix of history, bustle and natural landscapes; it gives us a plethora of avenues, in terms of local produce, from the high-street greengrocer to neighbours offering produce from their gardens, to foraged ingredients.” All of the above goes into Arthur’s 10-course tasting menus, which change monthly but always centre on nostalgic dishes served in interesting ways: bone marrow s’more tart, for example, or cuttlefish chilli, or ‘cheesy chips’ (crispy potato terrine with rarebit sauce and black truffle).
Arthur’s meat comes from Jerry Howarth (7 King St), Belper’s speciality pork butcher, founded in 1898, and which has been run by Jerry’s family for four generations. The black pudding is, says Leo, “the best in the county, hands down”, but carnivores also shouldn’t miss the pork pies, hot roast pork cobs (rolls) and award-winning sausages.
Non-meat-eaters are also well catered for in Belper, thanks to Leise Taylor. After running a restaurant in France that was, in her words, “very meaty”, she returned to Derbyshire and went vegan. She soon realised, however, that there were no local options for people like her when it came to eating out, and so opened Vegan Revelation. The building it’s set in — part of the former Brettles hosiery factory — was previously an antiques shop. Leise has transformed her half of the building into a bright cafe serving flavour-packed, plant-based food. “I want people that aren’t vegan to come,” she says. “We’re all about tricking the tastebuds.” Leise runs workshops on how to ensure meaty, chewy and creamy elements don’t go missing from vegan cooking. Her skills are applied to delicious effect in the homemade quiche, made with cashew cream, Dijon mustard and smoked paprika.
Ensuring a neighbourly symbiosis, the building’s other half is occupied by Eartharmony, a refill shop selling vegan and organic products, from nuts and grains to loose-leaf teas. On the counter sits a flagon of organic, natural Côtes du Rhône from a French cooperative, which you can buy by the 100ml.
Not that you’ll go thirsty here. Belper has more than its fair share of pubs — and real ale drinkers are particularly well catered to. The family-run Black Swan is a must if you like tapas with your tipple, offering plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, including Cuban rice and macho peas. Meanwhile, The Angels Micro Pub is top choice for cask ales and ciders, tempting patrons with a weekly-changing array. Bottoms up.
How to do it: Belper is 12 minutes by train from Derby (45 minutes from Birmingham; 1 hour 40 minutes from London). Grange Farm B&B has doubles from £100.
Published in Issue 17 (autumn 2022) of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
