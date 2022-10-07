Where to eat sushi in the Ginza, Tokyo's upmarket dining district

Dining out in Ginza: four recommendations to try

The head chef at Hakkoku, one of Tokyo’s most lauded sushi restaurants, picks his four favourite restaurants and teahouses in the upmarket neighbourhood.



1. Ginza Yamanobe Edo Chuka

Yamanobe’s unassuming interior and relatively humble looking dishes give few clues about the quality of this innovative Edomae-style Chinese restaurant. The intimate setting and focus on perfecting the omakase (chef’s selection) dishes earned it a Michelin star in 2020 and it’s been hailed by critics as offering a ‘new genre’ of food. Book well in advance.



2. Sushi Take

It may initially seem that Sushi Take is just another Edomae-style sushi place in Ginza, serving the chef’s recommendations of fine sushi. There’s one key difference here, however: chef Tsukasa Takeuchi is one of Tokyo’s few female sushi chefs. She also speaks good English and can help demystify her menu should you need help.



3. Tsujirihei

If you want to try traditional matcha green tea but don’t want to travel all the way to the geisha district in Kyoto, this secluded spot is a fine place to dip your toe. An offshoot of a 150-year-old Kyoto teahouse, it now serves several modern incarnations of matcha, including ice creams and cakes, as well as the tea itself.

4. Komon

Formerly known as Ginza Kikarakutei, Komon has moved within the neighbourhood since the onset of the pandemic, but has quickly gone back to serving lavish, royal kaiseki (multi-course) meals. Seating just 14 diners helps chef Koutaro Asakura to lead his guests on a dance through tiny dishes, ranging from boiled baby fish to rare beef.

Published in the October 2022 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

