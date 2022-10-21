Where to go stargazing in the North York Moors — according to a local astronomer

What makes the North York Moors great for stargazing?

It all comes down to light pollution. In today’s world, the view of the heavens has almost nearly gone but on the North York Moors, thick darkness reigns and you can find skies of thousands of stars, which just isn’t possible in the city. Some people visiting have never seen the Milky Way and it comes as a bit of an epiphany when they gaze at it. They stare at this river of light beaming overhead and for those who have never seen anything like it, it’s a jaw-dropping moment.

Where are the top places in the North York Moors for stars?

Now that the North York Moors is an International Dark Sky Reserve and the subject of many surveys, we have a very good idea of the darkest areas. There’s Ravenscar on the coast where the skies are beautiful and you can stare at the heavens. Further inland, Dalby Forest is a spectacular spot with its dark sky, observatories and events. In the west, there’s a huge escarpment, Sutton Bank, hugging the ridge with fantastic views over the Dales. Stargazers can sit on reclining benches and see shooting stars at The Star Hub.

Why do you love stargazing?

There’s something incredibly peaceful about catching Saturn on a good night. I stand there with a pair of binoculars in the forest or on the moorland, and it’s difficult to feel stressed. You don’t need to go far — spectacular night skies can be found right here in the UK.